Five players with PRO14 caps in Ireland U20 side

Munster back row Alex Kendellen will lead Ireland Under-20s into their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday as one of five players with PRO14 experience in Richie Murphy’s side.

The former PBC Cork captain was appointed Ireland U20 skipper last week for a condensed championship taking place in Wales this year, the original format having been jettisoned due to Covid-19 restrictions when the tournament was postponed from its original February and March window earlier this year.