Simon Zebo and Darren Sweetnam on the bench as Racing meet La Rochelle for Top 14 final spot

Simon Zebo will start on the bench as he looks to inspire Racing to a place in the Top 14 final in what could be his last game for the Parisian club (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 7.45 Irish time live on Premier Sports).

Donnacha Ryan will also have to content to sit among the replacements for the start of the semi-final clash against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.