Simon Zebo and Darren Sweetnam on the bench as Racing meet La Rochelle for Top 14 final spot

Simon Zebo will start on the bench as he looks to inspire Racing to a place in the Top 14 final in what could be his last game for the Parisian club (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 7.45 Irish time live on Premier Sports).
Donnacha Ryan will also have to content to sit among the replacements for the start of the semi-final clash against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.
O'Gara has named another former Munster man, Darren Sweetnam, among his list of substitutes as his side look to get over the Champions Cup disappointment and end the season with silverware.
On the other side of the draw European champions Toulouse, who finished the league campaign top of the standings, take on Bordeaux Begles.
Beale; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Dupichot, Russell, Machenaud; Kolingar, Baubigny, Gomes Sa; Le Roux, Bird; Palu, Diallo, Classen.