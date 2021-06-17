Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor to captain France U20s

Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor to captain France U20s

Joshua Brennan

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 16:55
Joel Slattery

Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor, will captain the France U20s in the upcoming Six Nations.

Brennan, who plays in the second row, will lead out the French for their opening game against England on Saturday evening.

Like his father did in his playing days, Brennan junior plays for Toulouse and made his Top 14 debut this season.

He was also a part of the U20 international set up last season.

Talented teenager Nolann Le Garrec misses out as he is on club duty with Racing, who meet Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in the Top 14 semi-final on Saturday.

The U20 Six Nations will take place in its entirety in Wales to cut down on travel between teams during the Covid-19 pandemic.

