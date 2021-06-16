Injury forces Garry Ringrose out of Ireland squad for summer internationals

Uncapped centre James Hume has been added to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Vodafone Summer Series next month.
The Ulster Ulster back replaces Garry Ringrose who has been ruled out with a shoulder issue that requires a procedure, the IRFU have confirmed.
Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12.
Fellow Ulster players Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney are in Andy Farrell's panel as are Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.
Also looking to make an international debut next month are Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle and Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony.
Ireland play Japan on July 3 at 1.00pm and face the USA seven days later at 7.15pm.
Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.