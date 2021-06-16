Injury forces Garry Ringrose out of Ireland squad for summer internationals

Uncapped centre James Hume has been added to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Vodafone Summer Series next month.
Injury forces Garry Ringrose out of Ireland squad for summer internationals

Garry Ringrose of Leinster on his way to scoring a try during the Guinness PRO14 match against Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 15:54
Joel Slattery

Uncapped centre James Hume has been added to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Vodafone Summer Series next month.

The Ulster Ulster back replaces Garry Ringrose who has been ruled out with a shoulder issue that requires a procedure, the IRFU have confirmed.

Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12.

Fellow Ulster players Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney are in Andy Farrell's panel as are Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.

Also looking to make an international debut next month are Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle and Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony.

Ireland play Japan on July 3 at 1.00pm and face the USA seven days later at 7.15pm.

Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.

More in this section

La Rochelle v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup - Final - Twickenham Stadium Champions Cup to remain a two-pool competition next season
Roscommon v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 RTÉ to join TG4 in broadcasting United Rugby Championship 
Exeter duo to miss Premiership play-offs after being handed four-week bans Exeter duo to miss Premiership play-offs after being handed four-week bans
#irish rugby
James Hume 14/5/2021

James Hume replaces Ringrose in Ireland squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up