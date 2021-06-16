James Hume replaces Ringrose in Ireland squad

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's summer series due to a shoulder injury with uncapped Ulster centre James Hume added to Andy Farrell's squad
Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12 as he joins provincial colleagues Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney alongside Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony and the Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.
Ringrose is set to under a procedure on his shoulder but no datelines for his return have been issued.
Ireland face Japan on Saturday 3rd July at 1pm and play the USA on Saturday 10th July at 7.15pm.
Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium. The matches will be televised by broadcast by RTÉ and Channel 4.