James Hume replaces Ringrose in Ireland squad

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's summer series due to a shoulder injury with uncapped Ulster centre James Hume added to Andy Farrell's squad

Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12 as he joins provincial colleagues Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney alongside Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony and the Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.