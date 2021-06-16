RTÉ to join TG4 in broadcasting United Rugby Championship 

Games featuring Irish provinces in the new-look United Rugby Championship will be available free to air to fans in Ireland.

Tournament chiefs have this morning confirmed a four-year broadcast deal with RTÉ and TG4 agreeing to share rights to 52 of the 60 Irish fixtures every season. TG4 continues to build on their 20-year association with the Celtic League while RTÉ are returning to the competition for the first time since 2014.

The United Rugby Championship kicks off in September where four of South Africa’s elite teams will join the 12 existing Guinness PRO14 teams to form a world-class league.

RTÉ has secured the rights for live TV, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches. TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will broadcast 26 URC games live.

The URC Grand Final will also be delivered free to air with RTÉ and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.

TG4 will also have live rights to a further 16 non-Irish fixtures in addition to the 26 Irish games.

RTÉ has also announced that it is working with URC on the launch of Global OTT service to make the championship available to audiences around the world. Details of the new global URC TV service will be announced later in the summer.

Dee Forbes, RTÉ Director General said: “We are really excited to be part of the new United Rugby Championship. RTÉ is delighted to partner with URC and TG4 to ensure that the new Championship and our provinces get maximum exposure and Irish audiences enjoy the action free-to-air.

"It's a team effort from URC, RTÉ and TG4 and a great result for Irish rugby fans. We’re also delighted to collaborate with URC on the launch of an innovative new global OTT service to ensure fans enjoy the best URC action across the world.”

Director-General of TG4 Alan Esslemont said: “TG4 is delighted to have agreed the broadcasting rights to this new and exciting rugby competition. We look forward to delivering world class rugby to Irish audiences over the next four seasons. Rugbaí Beo has become part of the essential fabric of the station’s sports offering, and as an independent public service broadcaster, we’re proud to continue our commitment to bringing all this action to the sports fans of Ireland, free-to-air on TG4.”