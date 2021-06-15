United Rugby Championship will change European landscape

Fewer games with stronger teams and more money from the pot to go around, there is plenty to like about the next incarnation of what was once the humble old Celtic League.

Yet perhaps the most striking development when the United Rugby Championship was unveiled Tuesday was buried deep in the announcement that heralded the arrival of South Africa’s four blue-chip “Super” franchises to compete with the 12 survivors of the PRO14 for next season.

It involves not the 16-team league itself, nor the fact of the 18 rounds of matches all to be played outside of international windows. Not the return to a single league table instead of two pools nor the prospect of proper play-off matches over three rounds of knockout rugby.

All of that is a serious development for a cross-border league that had been failing to spark the passions of supporters and had its competitive integrity further undermined by the Covid-19 pandemic and the changes in format it forced on PRO Rugby.

“We’re not just shaking things up. We’re making a statement which will rock the club-rugby world,” proclaimed the PR blurb on the PRO14 newsletter sent to supporters.

Yet it is the prize that will be on offer to the South African newcomers, subject to the ratification and agreement of the relevant authorities, that will cause just as many shockwaves because from 2022/23, the Heineken Champions Cup will have non-European participants.

“This is a watershed moment in South African rugby history, opening new doors and heralding a new and exciting era for our sport,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said and he was not overstating things.

Organisers were keen to emphasise this was a development that remained for the time being subject to contract but it is difficult to imagine the eyes of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup administrators European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) were not afforded a glance at the fine print.

Equally, it is hard to see it not happening and that once the details are ironed out and, importantly, the finances are agreed, that all 16 teams in the URC will be eligible to qualify for EPCR competitions in time for 2022/23.

That, of course opens up the mouthwatering possibilities of the Bulls locking horns with Clermont Auvergne, the Stormers paying a visit to Exeter Chiefs and the Sharks welcoming Toulouse to Durban in addition to the glamour ties that already exist and frequently involve the Irish provinces.

The short-lived involvement of the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the PRO14 took the provinces south of the equator to Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth for a couple of seasons but never caught the imagination or threatened to upset the pecking order up north, where Leinster have reigned supreme for the last four seasons.

Leo Cullen’s men will not be the only ones welcoming the fresh impetus of enhanced opposition and changing course for Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town may add some considerable heft to the competition and the heavyweight nature of these contests will only magnify on a European stage.

The Lions, Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers are serious club rugby royalty and their involvement alongside their European counterparts can only enhance the Champions Cup but it is worth remembering that the URC will not have increased representation in the elite competition.

There will remain only eight places and the meritocracy element of the league table has once again been stripped away to ensure one from each of the four regional pools, South African, Irish, Welsh, and the combined Scottish-Italian quarter is guaranteed a spot from 2022/23.

The remaining four Champions Cup places available to the URC will be awarded to the four highest-ranked teams from that single-standing league table who have not already qualified through the four regional pools, meaning a pool winner could feasibly end the campaign in 13th place and thus force the side finishing eighth, five places above them, into the Challenge Cup with the other also-rans.

For a middle-ranking team — Glasgow Warriors finished eighth in a combined 2020-21 PRO14 table — that could be a bitter pill to swallow.