Lions trying to play it cool at Jersey training camp

The British & Lions began preparations for next month’s tour to South Africa yesterday as their training camp in Jersey got underway in temperatures warmer than Cape Town and Johannesburg.

With 11 of the 37-man squad still involved with their clubs in either the English Premiership play-offs or, in Finn Russell’s case, the French Top 14 equivalent with Racing 92, Lions head coach Warren Gatland has 26 of his tourists assembled on the Channel Island.

Leinster and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher, a non-tourist, joined the party on Jersey to provide an additional front-row body as the Lions began their build-up to the pre-tour Test against Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 26, including sessions in a cryotherapy chamber.

That will have offered a stark contrast to the training pitch at Jersey Reds Rugby Club in St Peter’s with the thermometer tipping 24 degrees yesterday, compared to 21 in Johannesburg, where the 2021 tour will kick off against the Emirates Lions on July 3.

That is also the day of Ireland’s first of two Vodafone Series games in Dublin, against Japan followed by the USA and by which time national head coach Andy Farrell said he will know whether or not he is required to reprise his role as an assistant coach for the Lions.

Farrell has been a Lions assistant three times, in 2009, 2013 and 2017. His elevation to Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup prompted him to decline an initial offer to rejoin Gatland’s coaching staff but the cancellation of Ireland’s tour to Fiji next month due to Covid-19 restrictions prompted the Lions boss to hold open a spot for the Englishman in an as yet undefined role.

"I've spoken to Warren a couple of times and I'm more than happy, obviously, to help out because it's an unbelievable honour to be involved in the Lions,” Farrell said yesterday.

"Where it stands at this moment in time is that Warren has left a spot open there and he wants to see how the workload goes in the first week or so of the camps. If he needs any help in and around all of that, I'm happy to help.

"The experience that they've got there in the coaching staff is top-class and the experience they've got in the management group is top-class as well, so I'm sure they'll be fine."

Farrell was speaking as he named his own 37-man squad and also explained his decision to grant an extended summer break to three established internationals, captain Johnny Sexton, centurion loosehead prop Cian Healy and wing Keith Earls. That did not preclude them from Lions selection in the event of an injury to one of Gatland’s players, the Ireland boss said.

“No, definitely not. Warren is certainly aware of all this and Keith is certainly in that bracket as well because he was playing some outstanding rugby during that Six Nations so I’m sure he’s on the radar as well.

“These lads are aware of the situation. They will be training in the background and keeping themselves fit and Warren knows exactly what they are about.”

Farrell said the task of telling Earls, Healy and Sexton, with a combined 300 Ireland caps, that they were not needed by him this summer was “very easy”.

“Because there is a plan behind it and the reason for that is it gives opportunities to other lads and these lads understand that and hopefully agree with that and for them to have a proper rest and on top of that come back and have a proper pre-season where they can make gains with their body and come back into the start of next season with the fire burning rapidly is going to benefit us all in the long-term.”