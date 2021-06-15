Ireland recall could soon be on the cards for Simon Zebo, says Farrell

Not yet but soon. The return of Simon Zebo to Munster this summer could soon be followed by an Ireland recall after Andy Farrell described the Racing 92 star as a great option for Test rugby.

There was no room for Zebo, 31, in the 37-man squad for Ireland’s Vodafone Series of summer Tests against Japan on July 3 and the USA seven days later with the Corkman on club duty as Racing face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the French Top 14 semi-finals in Lille this weekend.

Farrell has plenty of back-three options in Zebo’s absence and had the luxury of allowing Munster wing Keith Earls an extended break alongside captain Johnny Sexton and their fellow veteran Cian Healy when he unveiled his squad yesterday.

Joey Carbery can celebrate his first inclusion since the 2019 World Cup having regained full fitness and some stellar form at fly-half for Munster in a group that will be captained by James Ryan and features 11 uncapped players in the absence of eight British & Irish Lions call-ups, including injured prop Andrew Porter.

Zebo, though, is not far from the head coach’s thoughts given his recent good form in Paris.

"Well, if he keeps on playing like he did against Stade Francais the other week when he came on to that line and passed the ball out of the back of his hands - that's the Zebo of old,” Farrell said. "I suppose he's not very old either.

"He's not been getting much opportunity, a little bit more recently off the bench. He got some game time at the weekend. I've been watching all of his games. He's doing pretty well, he's in a big semi-final at the weekend. Do they get through to the final? Would he miss some time with us, etc?

"There are other guys who deserve a chance to be in our squad that's been playing in and around Ireland over the last season that deserve a look.

"Zeebs will come back to Munster in pre-season, we'll see how hungry he is to start the season well. How good a pre-season he has, how much he settles in as soon as possible.

"He'll be a great option, because his passing game, his left-footed kicking game is exactly where it was."

Farrell stressed the opportunities this home series in a Lions summer represents for the young hopefuls looking to press their claims for a run at the 2023 World Cup squad over this and the seven international windows that remain before Ireland leave for France.

He named uncapped players from all four provinces: wing Robert Baloucoune, back-rower Nick Timoney and prop Tom O’Toole from Ulster, Connacht providing scrum-half Caolin Blade and back-rower Paul Boyle, as well as Leinster’s prop Peter Dooley, lock Ross Molony and fly-half Harry Byrne with Munster providing back-five forwards Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

The back row offers more opportunity than most given the retirement of CJ Stander and Farrell named three uncapped candidates in Coombes, Boyle and Timoney, as well as recalling Caelan Doris, the Leinster back-rower forced to miss the Six Nations due to symptoms of concussion.

"There is an opportunity for someone to make a name for themselves and stake a claim,” Farrell said of the Ireland back row. "I think Caelan certainly started that, he had a great game coming back into some good form after being out for quite some time the other night at the RDS.

"Gavin Coombes is doing really well, we'll see who can step up consistently well to deal with the pressures of international rugby but I think you'll agree we're pretty lucky in that area. When you look at Dan Leavy who has to come back in there as well, hopefully he gets fit very soon, Will Connors, who has made great strides with us over the last two years and then the lads who are getting a chance, Paul Boyle who has had a great season, I think he's going to relish coming into this type of pressured environment as well.

"You look at people like Nick Timoney who has been making break after break and poach after poach, and even somebody like Scott Penny, who was excellent at the weekend, who misses out, so there's some real good talent in and around that back row area.”