New Ireland U20 captain Kendellen can call on wealth of experience

Alex Kendellen may have been a Kieran Read fan as a young back-row hopeful but it is the influence of those closer to him which is proving most beneficial to the new Ireland U20 captain ahead of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

People like the now-retired Billy Holland and another Munster hero, Denis Leamy, Ireland U20 forwards coach whose rugby brain and experience Kendellen, 20, has tapped into ahead of this Saturday’s Championship opener against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park.

And also U20s head coach Richie Murphy, the man who sees in the Munster No.8 a young man who leads from the front and had little hesitation in appointing the former Cork PBC skipper as his country’s captain in Wales this month.

The Munster academy back-rower who made his senior debut in the PRO14 against Scarlets in March was happy to return Murphy’s compliment.

“The first time I met him was two or three weeks ago,” Kendellen said, “but he has really brought the squad together.

“It’s great to have such a senior coach who’s been up at that level and can bring his knowledge down to us younger lads and guide us from there.”

Kendellen believes his experience of leaving Pres and going straight into training with the rest of the Munster academy alongside the senior squad was hugely beneficial to his progression as a player since last summer.

“I came straight in from school and was thrown into the deep end. To be fair, the academy lads, they brought me in with open arms. They were extremely good to me like the seniors were.

“I was really thrown into the deep end after school but that’s the best way I learned, to just get thrown in and kind of sink or swim I suppose”

Those senior players have been there for their rookie squad-mate throughout and were there again when Kendellen received his call up the Ireland U20s, fresh from a similar stint with the Ireland Sevens.

“I’ve got tips off a few of them, just telling me to be myself and lead by my actions and not my words. They’ve seen me growing up in Munster and they know what I can do on the pitch.

“I chatted to Billy Holland during the week, he’s been very good to me and not just the last six weeks but for the past year as well. He really put his arm around me and brought me along.”

Now Kendellen is under the charge of Leamy and believes he is in good hands.

“Denis has been through it all. Firstly, he’s been extremely good to me. Back-row aspects of the pitch — be it ruck, be it tackle, be it poach — he’s taken me under his wing and just showed me that aspect of the game. He kind of wants what he can offer me, I suppose, and what player he can mould me into. He’s been exceptional.”