Coombes and Fineen Wycherley included in Ireland squad for July tests against Japan and USA

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has named a 37 man squad for the two Aviva Stadium tests next month against Japan and the USA.
James Ryan will captain the squad featuring 11 uncapped players – Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle from Connacht, Leinster's Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony and Munster forwards Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.
Said Farrell: "We have two games at home to focus on which will be a good challenge for the group. Japan played the Sunwolves at the weekend and will play the Lions the week before we play at the Aviva Stadium and we know the quality of their squad from the World Cup. We will assemble as a squad on the 22nd June and begin our preparations for the two games."
He added: "Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level."
The Japan game is on Saturday July 3 (1pm) with the game against the Americans at week later on July 10th at 7.15. Both games will be broadcast live by RTÉ (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).
: (17) - Will Addison (Ulster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Tom Daly (Connacht), Chris Farrell (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).
(20) - Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Ed Byrne (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Peter Dooley (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Ross Molony (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Munster).