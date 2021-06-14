Coombes and Fineen Wycherley included in Ireland squad for July tests against Japan and USA

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has named a 37 man squad for the two Aviva Stadium tests next month against Japan and the USA.

James Ryan will captain the squad featuring 11 uncapped players – Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle from Connacht, Leinster's Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony and Munster forwards Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.