Leinster's Ronan Kelleher to train with the Lions ahead of clash with Japan

Leinster's Ronan Kelleher will link up with the British & Irish Lions as the squad meet in Jersey ahead of the clash with Japan on June 26.
Kelleher has not been added to the official 37-man touring party heading to South Africa but could wear the famous red shirt in the warm-up game.
“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” said Warren Gatland as he named a 26-man squad for the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game.
Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales); Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland); Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales); Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales); Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland); Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland);Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland); Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland); Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales); Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland); Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England); Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales).
Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland); Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland); Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland); Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales); Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland); Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland); Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales); Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales); Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland); Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England); Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland); Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales); Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland).