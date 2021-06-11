Six of the best sees Leinster ease to victory

Leinster 38 Dragons 7

Ryan Baird’s wonderful bonus point try early in the second-half was the pick of the bunch as Leinster ended on a high with an easy six tries to one win at the RDS.

Baird, jinking like a winger, did a full 360 degree turn at pace before linking up with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and run in for his sixth Leinster try with a display that illustrated which so many are excited by the 21-year old lock.

A superb opening quarter saw Leinster lead 19-7 at the break as the crowd of 1,200, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, enjoyed plenty of flowing rugby.

Leinster crossed three times in that opening quarter with Caelan Doris and the departing Scott Fardy bossing matters up front and leading the way in the loose.

Jimmy O’Brien got over for the opening try after a flowing move across the field after five minutes to score in the left corner, while skipper Garry Ringrose finished off a move started from deep by Doris and Fardy with Jordan Larmour and Gibson-Park supplying the other support roles at pace.

Larmour got over for his 18th Leinster try in the right corner after another flowing move, but a yellow card to hooker Ronan Kelleher for a head-on-head tackle against the charging Ross Moriarty created a numerical advantage which Sam Davies exploited after stand-in hooker Scott Penny overthrew a lineout.

Baird’s try, converted by Ross Byrne who moved to the centre when younger brother Harry came on for Rory O’Loughlin, made it 26-7.

Larmour scored his second try on the hour and Penny blasted through for their sixth try 13 minutes from time on a night when the full Irish management were in attendance and given plenty of food for thought, not least with Doris’ display.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: J Larmour (2), J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Baird, S Penny. Cons: R Byrne (4).

Scorers for Dragons: Try: S Davies. Con: S Davies.

LEINSTER: H Keenan (C Kelleher 70); J Larmour, G Ringrose, R O’Loughlin (H Byrne 27), J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 62); C Healy (M Milne 55), R Kelleher (J Tracy 55), M Bent (V Abdaladze 54); R Baird, J Ryan; S Fardy (D Toner 54), S Penny (J van der Flier 73), C Doris.

DRAGONS: J Lewis (J Dixon 45); O Jenkins, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer (I Davies 15); S Davies, R Williams (G Bertranou 47); B Harris (J Reynolds 60), E Dee (R Hibbard 69), A Jarvis (L Yendle 75); J Davies (J Maksymiw 56), B Carter; H Keddie, O Griffiths, R Moriarty (T Masham 24).

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).