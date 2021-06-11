Gavin Coombes scores four tries as Munster end season with thumping win

Zebre 11 Munster 54

Billy Holland brought the curtain down on his wonderful 247-game Munster career by attempting a conversion from the right touchline at the death, but this was a night which belonged to another Corkman as Gavin Coombes crossed for four tries in Parma.

Coombes scored his second hat-trick of a season which saw him cross for 15 tries in 17 starts and lay down a firm marker that Munster already have CJ Stander’s replacement ready to blossom.

Johann van Graan’s men had the game wrapped up by the interval when they went in leading 28-6 after a brace of tries from both Coombes and Craig Casey, with Joey Carbery converting all four.

A crowd of 1,000 supporters in 26 degrees heat at Stadio Lanfranchi saw Zebre respond well to the opening try from a tapped penalty in the left corner by Coombes after ten minutes, with two penalties from Carlo Canna cutting the gap to 7-6 after 25 minutes.

But with the Munster maul dominant, the province created the opportunities and wrapped up the tie in the second quarter with Casey getting his opening try after Andrew Conway was stopped short.

Coombes got his second try after another good lineout and then a neat chip from Carbery put Chris Farrell through and when he was stopped short, Casey was on his shoulder to score under the posts for his fourth try of the season.

Hooker Niall Scannell drove over seven minutes after the restart and after Federico Mori pulled back a try for Zebre, Liam Coombes joined his cousin in the scoring act when he intercepted.

Gavin Coombes completed his hat-trick eleven minutes from time and he scored his fourth deep into stoppage with Holland's last act as a professional rugby player a conversion when he pulled across goal from the right.

Scorers for Zebre: F Mori try; C Canna 2 pens.

Scorers for Munster: G Coombes (4), C Casey (2), N Scannell, L Coombes tries; J Carbery (6), J Flannery cons.

Zebre: J Trulla (M Biondelli 1-11, F Di Marco 53); G D’Onofrio, F Mori, E Lucchin, P Bruno (Biondelli 41); C Canna, M Violi (N Casilio 36); A Lovotti (D Rimpelli 49), L Bigi (M Manfredi 47), M Nocera (N D’Amico 58); D Sisi, L Krumov (S Ortis 41); I Bianchi, P Leavasa (G Licata 47), R Giammarioli.

Munster: M Gallagher; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery (J Flannery 62), C Casey (N McCarthy 69); D Kilcoyne (L O’Connor 53), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 53), J Ryan (R Salanoa 53); J Kleyn (T Ahern 63), F Wycherley (B Holland 69); P O'Mahony, J O'Donoghue (C Cloete 63), G Coombes.

Ref: A Piardi (Italy).