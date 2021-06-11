'He leads from the front': Munster's Alex Kendellen the right man to captain Ireland for U20 Six Nations

Under-20 boss Richie Murphy believes Munster academy back-rower Alex Kendellen can be a standout leader for Ireland in this month’s Six Nations.

The former PBC Cork Junior and Senior Cup skipper, who made his senior Munster debut against Scarlets in March was yesterday appointed captain of a 34-man squad for the delayed tournament. All the games will be played at Cardiff Arms Park with Ireland kicking off their campaign against Scotland on Saturday, June 19.

Murphy believes Kendellen is the right man to lead the Under-20s into battle and said: “I think it’s his attitude. He is a quiet individual, but he leads from the front. He is an incredible athlete and a very good rugby player.

“When he is in the group, guys tend to look and listen to him. When he speaks, he’s not a screamer or a shouter, he is very calculated in how he thinks. He’s also very good at driving the coaches’ messages through the team, so he was a standout leader within the group.”

The six players involved in last year’s championship, a campaign cut short after three rounds due to Covid with Ireland unbeaten at the time, include Alex Soroka and Tim Corkery, who both recently made their senior Leinster debuts, Ulster duo Conor McKee and Ben Moxham, and Connacht’s Cathal Forde. Another is Murphy’s son, Leinster scrum-half Ben Murphy who spent a short time on loan this season at Munster. The head coach said: “I suppose day one or two, it was probably a little weird when you look down and you see your son sitting there... to have him in the group is definitely a little bit unusual.

“I suppose from my end, I’m probably glad he was there last year and that it wasn’t me who was putting him into the squad. That made it a little bit easier. He has just applied himself well. He stays away from me, he doesn’t talk to me too much when we are in camp.

“If we have stuff that we need him to do, we go and do that. In fairness to him, he has been really professional about the whole thing. He just gets on with it.”

A notable absentee from last year’s squad is Leicester Tigers exile Dan Kelly, who was an IQ Rugby recruit but has instead been called up by Eddie Jones for England’s summer training camp ahead of their July Tests against the USA and Canada. “Dan is a loss,” Murphy said. “He was in our system last year. He obviously went back to Leicester and is in college over there. His life is around that area.

“Within the conversations the IRFU have had with him, Dan has been very good. He really enjoyed his time with us, but he feels that he needs to go in a different direction at the moment. We respect his decision and we move on.”