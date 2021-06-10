Connacht land exciting South African star

Shayne Bolton, whose grandmother is from Dublin, will arrive in Galway with a glowing reputation as one of the brightest young prospects in South African rugby.
Connacht land exciting South African star
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 14:20
Colm O’Connor

Connacht have confirmed the signing of versatile, Irish-qualified South African, Shayne Bolton.

Bolton, whose grandmother is from Dublin, will arrive in Galway with a glowing reputation as one of the brightest young prospects in South African rugby. The 20-year old represents the University of Free State in the Varsity Cup and also impressed in the U21 SA Championship.

Connacht coach Andy Friend is thrilled to have landed such an exciting - and versatile - player. 

“After we learned of Shayne’s availability and his Irish ancestry, we kept an eye on his progression and did some further work to confirm his playing ability. It quickly became apparent that he was the type of player that could add real value to our squad. He has been turning heads in South Africa with his recent performances and, while he’s still only 20-years of age, he has all the attributes to become a top class professional player.

"Players with versatility are a key component we look for in our Squad mix, and Shayne fits that category perfectly. He started off at fullback and on the wing before moving to centre in the last year or two, so we’re looking forward to his arrival and seeing how best to integrate him into the squad.” 

Bolton is relishing the opportunity: “After numerous chats with Andy and Tim (Allnutt) I knew this was an opportunity I had to take. They spoke about how they pride themselves in developing players and I immediately felt that Connacht was the right place to take my game to the next level. I can’t wait to reconnect with my Irish roots and get ready for the season ahead.” 

More in this section

Leinster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14 Round 10 Leinster preparing for a landmark night
Ireland U20 v Leinster A Kendellen to lead Ireland at U20 Six Nations
CJ Stander 8/6/2021 Burn injury rules CJ Stander out of final Munster game  
Leone Nakarawa during the warm-up 27/3/2021

Leone Nakarawa's Ulster move is off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up