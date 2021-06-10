Leone Nakarawa's Ulster move is off

Nakarawa, 32, who was named European Player of the Year in 2018 while at Racing 92, had inked a one-year deal last January.
Leone Nakarawa 

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 13:32
Colm O’Connor

Former European Player of Year, Leone Nakarawa, will not be joining Ulster.

Provincial chiefs confirmed that the deal to sign the Glasgow Warriors forward Nakaraw (32) has fallen down following their receipt of 'a detailed medical report' on the Fijian
An Ulster Rugby spokesperson saidt his morning: “We can today confirm that, on receipt of a detailed medical report following an examination by the club at the weekend, Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining Ulster Rugby for next season.

“This outcome is disappointing for both the player and Ulster Rugby, however, we will continue to build strongly with our preparations for next season. We wish Leone the very best for the future.

