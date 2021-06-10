Leinster preparing for a landmark night

Scott Fardy will play his final game in blue from blindside winning his 80th cap for Leinster since arriving in 2017
Leinster preparing for a landmark night
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 12:39
Colm O’Connor

Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw or Johnny Sexton will not feature for Leinster in the province's final game of the season. 

All four trained this week and were available if required for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup dead rubber game against Dragons (8.15pm, eir Sport).

However coach Leo Cullen has opted to rest his international quartet with Furlong, Conan and Henshaw set for a busy summer with the Lions.

It may be a meaningless tie in terms of silverware but it is a landmark occasion for rugby as it is one of the test events sanctioned by the Government with 1,200 supporters in attendance at the game. This will be the first crowd the province has hosted since February 2020. 100 of those tickets have gone to frontline staff from St. Vincent’s University Hospital who will be guests of Leinster Rugby.

Garry Ringrose will captain the side, with James Ryan in line to win his 50th cap from the second row while in the back row Scott Fardy will play his final game in blue from blindside winning his 80th cap for Leinster since arriving in 2017.

On the bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Vakh Abdaladze who will make his first appearance of the season if introduced and in doing so will become the 60th player used by Cullen this season.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Rory O’Loughlin, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ben, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Cian Kelleher.

DRAGONS: Josh Lewis, Owen Jenkins, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (CAPT); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Gonzalo Bertranou, Jack Dixon, Ioan Davies.

Referee: Mike Adamson

More in this section

Ireland U20 v Leinster A Kendellen to lead Ireland at U20 Six Nations
CJ Stander 8/6/2021 Burn injury rules CJ Stander out of final Munster game  
Andrew Brace reviews a captain's challenge 28/5/2021 'It does waste a significant amount of time': Stephen Larkham not a fan of captain's challenge
Leone Nakarawa during the warm-up 27/3/2021

Leone Nakarawa's Ulster move is off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up