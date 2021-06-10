Leinster preparing for a landmark night

Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw or Johnny Sexton will not feature for Leinster in the province's final game of the season.

All four trained this week and were available if required for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup dead rubber game against Dragons (8.15pm, eir Sport).

However coach Leo Cullen has opted to rest his international quartet with Furlong, Conan and Henshaw set for a busy summer with the Lions.

It may be a meaningless tie in terms of silverware but it is a landmark occasion for rugby as it is one of the test events sanctioned by the Government with 1,200 supporters in attendance at the game. This will be the first crowd the province has hosted since February 2020. 100 of those tickets have gone to frontline staff from St. Vincent’s University Hospital who will be guests of Leinster Rugby.

Garry Ringrose will captain the side, with James Ryan in line to win his 50th cap from the second row while in the back row Scott Fardy will play his final game in blue from blindside winning his 80th cap for Leinster since arriving in 2017.

On the bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Vakh Abdaladze who will make his first appearance of the season if introduced and in doing so will become the 60th player used by Cullen this season.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Rory O’Loughlin, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ben, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Cian Kelleher.

DRAGONS: Josh Lewis, Owen Jenkins, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (CAPT); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Gonzalo Bertranou, Jack Dixon, Ioan Davies.

Referee: Mike Adamson