Matt Gallagher looking ahead to experiencing Thomond Park 'in all its glory'

After a debut season played out behind closed doors, the return of supporters next season cannot come quickly enough for Munster’s Matt Gallagher.
With a grandmother in Corbally, Co Limerick, and ticket stubs from the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup finals in his scrapbook, Gallagher was not exactly a stranger in a strange land when he arrived from Saracens last summer, even if it was to a country in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet the chance to play in front of supporters and finally introduce himself to the Munster faithful will mark a real beginning for the English-born 24-year-old full-back.
There is one more game to go, at Zebre in Parma, Italy, tomorrow night and the chance of reaching a final has now passed with Benetton claiming top spot after Covid claimed their trip to Ospreys on Saturday, yet Gallagher was already looking beyond that to next season.
“I think not having fans in the stadium has been a big blow, especially for Munster at Thomond,” Gallagher, 24, said. “My Dad managed to come over for one game when I played for Saracens against Munster (In December 2019).
I got to experience Thomond in full flight then. It’s a bit more exciting to be in the Munster team with the fans on your side. I’m really looking forward to when my parents can come over and see Limerick in all its glory really.
There was little hesitation for Gallagher when the offer to move to Munster arose. He spent his Easter holidays with his grandmother Anne in Corbally and his visits are a boost after a long period of lockdown isolation.
“I’d been a Munster fan growing up with the Irish heritage. I’d been to the 06 and 08 finals in Cardiff as a fan, up in the grandstands. When the opportunity came, it was a no-brainer really.”