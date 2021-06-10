Matt Gallagher looking ahead to experiencing Thomond Park 'in all its glory'

After a debut season played out behind closed doors, the return of supporters next season cannot come quickly enough for Munster’s Matt Gallagher.

With a grandmother in Corbally, Co Limerick, and ticket stubs from the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup finals in his scrapbook, Gallagher was not exactly a stranger in a strange land when he arrived from Saracens last summer, even if it was to a country in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet the chance to play in front of supporters and finally introduce himself to the Munster faithful will mark a real beginning for the English-born 24-year-old full-back.