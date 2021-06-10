Scott Fardy: The time is right to walk away

Scott Fardy will walk away from the game he played with distinction tomorrow night satisfied the time is right and happy to still have a body fit enough to play a round of golf should he choose.

The Australian forward, 37 in three weeks, brings down the curtain on a career that saw him win 39 Wallabies caps and play in the 2015 World Cup final with an 80th and final appearance for Leinster, with whom he won the Heineken Champions Cup in 2018 and four successive Guinness PRO14 titles.

It is a medal haul that goes only so far in telling the story of Fardy’s commitment to the cause but when Stuart Lancaster called him: “the forward’s version of Isa Nacewa,” before adding: “and that’s the highest accolade anyone can give a player from Leinster,” then you get the picture.

Fardy said he enjoyed every minute of his stay in Dublin but added: “There is always a time.

“You don’t want to get to the point where your body can’t do anything when you stop playing and I’m still at a point now where I’ll be able to play golf and run with the kids and do things like that.

I didn’t want to get to a point where I just completely destroyed the body and the game is getting more and more physical.

“It starts to take a toll when you get to my age.”

Expanding on the theme of increasing physicality, Fardy said the stop-start nature of the game currently was accentuating the power-oriented direction of rugby.

“One of the big things about the game is there are more and more athletes in the game and bigger bodies, so they’ve been growing. And the ball-in-play time is starting to diminish, especially in the north with the way people are lying down for injuries and things like that.

“The game is slowing down, and it’s getting quite ridiculous, because it just allows those bigger and bigger players to manage their way through 80 minutes, then obviously with substitutions and things like that.

“It’s become less of an endurance game and more of a power game over the last five years especially. With the bigger bodies, the game is getting more and more physical and I think that’s just the direction it’s going.

“I’d definitely like to see that change. I think with the people staying down for injuries, I don’t think we need to stop. Obviously, if a guy has got a concussion, we stop, but if they’ve got an injury just walk to the sideline and get treated, and if you want to come back on you come back on.

“But I don’t see the value in stopping the game. You look at the game on the weekend (against Glasgow Warriors), it was two hours long. I think people lose interest after a certain amount of time and the games are going on for way too long at the moment, with things like TMOs and all that stuff, I think people just switch off.”