Return of fans gives Leinster motivation for end of season clash with Dragons

Leinster’s Rainbow Cup campaign may be all over bar the shouting but it will be a welcome noise that greets them when supporters return to the RDS for their final game of the season against Dragons on Friday night.

Defeat at Glasgow Warriors on Friday night ended the PRO14 champions’ chances of making a second final this season but versatile back Jimmy O’Brien believes playing in front of supporters for the first time in 16 months will provide Leinster with plenty of motivation to end 2020-21 on a high.

The province has permission to admit 1,200 supporters to the RDS on Friday as part of a series of trial events being hosted over the coming weeks as Ireland emerges from Covid-19 restrictions, with Leinster welcoming 100 frontline staff from St Vincent's University Hospital as part of that number in recognition of all their work since the coronavirus reached Ireland’s shores.

O’Brien, who played at outside centre in Leinster’s final game before stadia closed their gates against Glasgow on February 28, 2020, believes the return of spectators will give everyone a lift.

“We talked about it this morning, what our motivation was this weekend,” the 24-year-old said. “It was the fans back in, they’ve supported us through the whole thing and haven’t got to watch any of it live.

“My parents, they’ve been watching the whole thing and they haven’t got to anything live in a year, over a year. We want to put on a performance for them and obviously the lads who it will be their last game. It’s definitely a big motivator for them and we want to put on a show.” O’Brien has played at full-back, centre and, most recently on the wing in his 17 appearances over a season, playing 80 minutes at Glasgow. All were behind closed doors and after a feisty evening at Scotstoun, he will not miss listening to opposition benches.

“You kind of got used to playing with no fans and no sound, and hearing the other bench and stuff like that. I think it will make a huge difference. I can’t wait for it. You love playing when there is a bit of a buzz, you can feel it, when you’re playing all year, you kind of get used to playing with no buzz. So I think when the lads heard there was going to be fans, everyone got a bit excited and really looking forward to the game.”