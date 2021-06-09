'There's a lot of relief at the moment': Munster's fire-pit four escape serious injury

No pain but an awful lot of relief. Stephen Larkham believes Munster’s fire-pit four are thanking their lucky stars that they escaped with nothing more than superficial burns in Saturday night’s accident.

Ireland internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander, and South African World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende were treated in hospital following the incident which occured, according to de Allende when one of them “decided to pour petrol on the fire”.

Haley and Stander sustained minor burns on their hands and are set to return to training this week and may even feature in Munster’s Rainbow Cup pool finale at Zebre in Italy on Friday night. Springbok duo De Allende and Snyman suffered "more substantial burns to legs, hands and face" and are expected to be out of action for a few weeks, placing question marks over their participation for the Springboks in the upcoming Test series against the British & Irish Lions this July and August.

Either way, all four can consider themselves fortunate they did not come off worse, said Munster senior coach Larkham.

"There's a lot of relief at the moment,” Larkham said. “We've heard most of the story and it was fairly scary for the boys. It could have been a lot worse so there's a lot of relief amongst the team at the moment.

"From the coaches' perspective, it was just an accident. They're all grown men, responsible men and it just got away from them. We're just lucky it hasn't been worse."

Larkham said it was a salutary lesson and not just for the quartet directly involved.

"It's been tough and some of the boys are still struggling but thankfully they're not in a lot of pain. But there is some significant damage there and it will take a while.

“It's a good lesson for them and it will be a good lesson for anyone who reads up on the story. You've got to respect things around a fire pit. They're still reeling at the moment but they'll bounce back soon enough."

Snyman, still recovering from the minor knee surgery that delayed his comeback from the ACL injury he suffered on his Munster debut last August, and de Allende were called up by the Springboks for this summer’s Test series on home soil against the Lions but Larkham could not categorically say whether would recover in time to face the tourists on their return to South Africa for the first time since 2009.

"It's too early to say at this stage from my perspective. They've seen the specialist and will see the specialist again on Friday.

“At this stage, we'll be handing them over to the Springboks at some stage over the next month or so depending on how their rehab is going, particularly for RG where he's in a rehab programme anyway. We want to make sure he's at a sufficient level before we send him over there to the Springboks but basically, where we're sitting right now, their next port of call is going to be with the Springboks. We'll make a decision as to when they get to move onto the Springboks."

Springbok centre de Allende remains hopeful his dreams of facing the Lions remain intact, telling South African website Supersport.com: "We should be okay in a few weeks hopefully.

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded."

He agreed it could have "been a lot worse" before adding: "Yeah, that’s what we’ve been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told."

Munster’s hopes of reaching the PRO14 Rainbow Cup final against South African opposition in Treviso on June 19 rest on this weekend’s final pool matches. They lie third in the northern pool, three points behind Benetton, who go to Ospreys on Saturday and four behind Glasgow Warriors who have played all their matches. Only a bonus-point victory at Zebre will keep their trophy bid alive.