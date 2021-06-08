Munster's fire-pit four "very lucky", says Larkham

A relieved Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham believes the four players who suffered superficial burns in a fire pit accident on Saturday night are “very lucky” to have escaped with minor injuries.

Ireland internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander, and South African World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende were treated in hospital following the incident. Haley and Stander sustained minor burns on their hands and are set to return to training this week while De Allende and Snyman suffered "more substantial burns to legs, hands and face" and are expected to be out of action for a few weeks, placing question marks over their participation for the Springboks in the upcoming Test series against the British & Irish Lions this July and August.

Speaking to South African website Supersport.com, de Allende revealed the accident occurred after a teammate had “decided to pour petrol on the fire”.

Munster held their pre-match media conference on Tuesday at which Larkham reacted to news of the accident.

“There’s nothing further,” Larkham said in terms of an update on the players’ status.

“The guys who needed to see the specialist, saw the specialist and they’ll check in again with the specialist on Friday but everything’s going really well at this stage so we’re very lucky.”

Larkham said full-back Haley and No.8 Stander, set to retire at the end of Munster’s involvement in the Rainbow Cup, could feature in the competition’s final pool game at Zebre on Friday night.

“Yes, at this stage, that’s correct but RG and Damian not so much.”

De Allende told Supersport: "We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded."

He agreed it could have "been a lot worse" before adding: "Yeah, that’s what we’ve been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told."

The Springbok centre remains hopeful his dreams of facing the Lions remain intact, adding: "We should be okay in a few weeks hopefully."

Munster had issued a statement about the incident on Monday night which said: “It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night’s game reviewed as the week progresses.

“De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week.

“On Saturday, the pair were named in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.”

Snyman has not played since his Munster debut last August when he injured his ACL and had required a further, “minor” surgery on his knee four weeks ago, ending hopes of a return to Munster colours before the end of the season.

Munster’s hopes of reaching the PRO14 Rainbow Cup final against South African opposition in Treviso on June 19 rest on this weekend’s final pool matches. They lie third in the northern pool, three points behind Benetton, who go to Ospreys on Saturday and four behind Glasgow Warriors who have played all their matches. The squad travel to Italy to face Zebre on Friday night needing a bonus-point victory to keep their trophy bid alive, if only for 24 hours.