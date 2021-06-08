de Allende: "one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire"

Damian de Allende has revealed that a teammate's decision to 'thrown petrol on the fire' resulted in four Munster players suffering superficial burns following a fire pit accident at the weekend.

Mike Haley, CJ Stander and Springboks RG Snyman and de Allende were treated in hospital following the incident. Haley and Stander sustained minor burns on their hands and are set to return to training this week while De Allende and Snyman suffered "more substantial burns to legs, hands and face" and are expected to be out of action for a few weeks.

In an interview with the South African website, Supersport.com, de Allende revealed the details of what happened to the four Munster stars.

He said that the players were enjoying themselves at a firepit when "one of the guys decided to pour petrol on the fire."

He continued: "We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded," De Allende told Supersport.

De Allende admitted it could have "been a lot worse."

"Yeah that’s what we’ve been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told."

And he remains hopeful that his dreams of facing the Lions remain intact. He said: "We should be okay in a few weeks hopefully."

Munster issued a statement on the matter last night - and will address the matter at a press conference later today.

“On Saturday, the pair were named in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan, who is also a former Springbok assistant coach, added: “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all okay. The players have all been treated and are being well looked after, with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

Snyman and De Allende are due to meet up with the Springbok squad after their Rainbow Cup commitments for Munster with Snyman still on a recovery programme since injuring his ACL last August.