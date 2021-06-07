Four Munster players suffer burns from fire pit

Munster players Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman all suffered burns at the weekend in an accident with a fire pit, the province has confirmed.
Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, are expected to return to training this week and may yet be available for Friday's Rainbow Cup meeting with Zebre.
However, De Allende and Snyman sustained more substantial burns to their legs, hands and face and will visit a specialist again later in the week. They will not train in the meantime.
The pair were named in Saturday in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.
Commenting on the accident, Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok.
“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”
The Munster medical team has confirmed that Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa have all returned to training ahead of Friday's game.
Neil Cronin (knee) remains unavailable.