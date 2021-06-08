Let’s ditch the captain’s challenge, says Stuart Lancaster

Having sat through more than an hour of dead gametime in Glasgow last Friday, Stuart Lancaster needed little encouragement when asked for ways to improve the game.

“Get rid of the captain’s challenge,” Leinster’s senior coach said yesterday and he would not be the only one to be happy to see the current World Rugby law trial placed on the “rejected” pile come the end of its run in the Rainbow Cup. Johann van Graan voiced his opposition to it the previous weekend and that after Munster had profited from captain CJ Stander’s intervention on seeing a Cardiff Blues infringement not spotted by the match officials during a tense endgame in Limerick.

Leinster lost their penultimate Rainbow Cup pool game last Friday, a testy affair that ended the PRO14 champions’ hopes of reaching the final with a game to go —this Friday’s RDS clash with Dragons — but for Lancaster it is not a specific incident regarding the captain’s challenge but rather the direction its implementation is taking rugby.

“I remember I was at a World Rugby meeting with England in 2014 and I remember this captain’s challenge notion being brought up then and I remember thinking to myself, this is crazy,” Lancaster said. “Why would we want to go down this route as a sport?

“Anyway, I didn’t hear any more of it and suddenly it’s reappeared. I just think with the advent of TMOs, captain’s challenges, and a couple of other things, I think it has created a lot of dead time in the games. Probably more importantly, maybe because there are no fans there, it has created integrity challenges about the game that I’m not comfortable with, really.

“I think it’s a distraction for the games. I think we should trust the officials to do the job. We all take the rough with the smooth, don’t we. We know it’s a subjective game and it’s very hard to referee, you just let the referees get on with it.

“We don’t want a game where it’s over two hours, but it’s two hours from start to finish. If you take 40 minutes of the ball in play, which is good, a 10-minute half-time, that’s one hour, 10 minutes of dead time. One hour, 10 minutes where nothing is happening.

“It was a frustrating game to watch as a coach, it was a frustrating game to play in for players, equally I’m sure it was a frustrating game to watch from home. That would be my number-one thing.”

Asked to expand on those “integrity challenges” Lancaster added: “I’d like to see the players just concentrate on playing the game.

“This isn’t levelled at anyone in particular. Generally what it’s created is a sort of appealing mentality. As a consequence, there are definitely some issues there which are not in the values of the game. I’d rather players concentrate on playing rugby and the officials do their job. It’s been very difficult for the officials to manage this, they’ve not, to my knowledge, voted for it. I think it’s been very difficult to manage. With no crowds as well, there is a lot of noise from the sidelines trying to create the energy in the groups. We need a bit of a retake, a reflection when the season finishes and just get back to accepting decisions, not appealing for everything, and getting on with the job of playing rugby in a way that is exciting and fun to watch without so much dead time.”

Lancaster also found a moment to sympathise with Leinster prop Andrew Porter, whose foot injury in Glasgow means he will miss this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

“He is very tough, Andrew, physically tough but also mentally very tough. I didn't really sleep that well on Saturday night thinking about it. I am just so gutted for him, so gutted.

“For a young lad to have worked so hard to achieve his dream, what it meant to his family and friends and all the people who supported him, and then to miss out now in the way that it happened, almost innocuously really. It's not like it's an injury that is going to keep him out for ages, but it's enough to keep him out of the tour.

“We are all absolutely gutted for him, but he's in today, in the review. He has got a smile on his face, he has been positive with the lads. Everyone has put their arms around him and he's going in to see the specialist on Wednesday.

“I don't think words can really express how disappointed we all were when we heard the news. But he's remarkably resilient, and I do think his best years are ahead of him. He's got more international honours to come in the next four years and another Lions series to target, and maybe even one four years after that. It wouldn't surprise me.”