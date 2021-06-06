Ian Keatley one of 18 players leaving Glasgow Warriors

Former Munster star Ian Keatley is on the lookout for a new club.
Keatley is one of 18 players set to leave Glasgow Warriors this summer with Scotland internationals Alex Allan, Chris Fusaro and Huw Jones all set to exit.
Keatley inked a short-term deal with the Scottish outfit in February 2021, after his contract with Benetton Treviso was terminated by mutual consent.
He went onto score 17 points across his four outings for the Warriors. He becomes the first Irish international to represent Glasgow Warriors since James Downey, the centre having pulled on a Glasgow shirt on seven occasions in the 2014/15 campaign
A number of high profile names are also leaving. Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings had previously agreed to join Gloucester while former Scotland back Tommy Seymour is retiring. Glenn Bryce, Brandon Thomson and Paddy Kelly had already left Warriors.
"We'd like to thank all of our leavers for what they have done as Warriors this season," head coach Danny Wilson told Glasgow's website.
Incoming signings already announced by Glasgow are Lewis Bean, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Sebastian Cancelliere, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Josh McKay, Ally Miller, Domingo Miotti, Sione Tuipulotu and Duncan Weir.