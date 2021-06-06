Ian Keatley one of 18 players leaving Glasgow Warriors

Keatley inked a short-term deal with the Scottish outfit in February 2021, after his contract with Benetton Treviso was terminated by mutual consent.
Ian Keatley one of 18 players leaving Glasgow Warriors

Ian Keatley 

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 15:37
Colm O’Connor

Former Munster star Ian Keatley is on the lookout for a new club.

Keatley is one of 18 players set to leave Glasgow Warriors this summer with Scotland internationals Alex Allan, Chris Fusaro and Huw Jones all set to exit.

Keatley inked a short-term deal with the Scottish outfit in February 2021, after his contract with Benetton Treviso was terminated by mutual consent.

He went onto score 17 points across his four outings for the Warriors. He becomes the first Irish international to represent Glasgow Warriors since James Downey, the centre having pulled on a Glasgow shirt on seven occasions in the 2014/15 campaign

A number of high profile names are also leaving. Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings had previously agreed to join Gloucester while former Scotland back Tommy Seymour is retiring. Glenn Bryce, Brandon Thomson and Paddy Kelly had already left Warriors.

"We'd like to thank all of our leavers for what they have done as Warriors this season," head coach Danny Wilson told Glasgow's website.

Incoming signings already announced by Glasgow are Lewis Bean, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Sebastian Cancelliere, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Josh McKay, Ally Miller, Domingo Miotti, Sione Tuipulotu and Duncan Weir.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-CLERMONT-LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle leave it late to secure vital bonus point and semi-final place
Edinburgh v Ulster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Madigan pulls off another late late show to seal dramatic Rainbow Cup win for Ulster
Munster v Cardiff Blues - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Munster duo included in South Africa squad for Lions series
Andrew Porter 26/5/2021

Andrew Porter ruled out of Lions tour

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up