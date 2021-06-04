Glasgow end Leinster's Rainbow Cup hopes

Leinster slip to second loss in the competition and fall  out of contention
Leinster's Hugo Keenan is tackled by Kyle Steyn of Glasgow Warriors during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match at Scotstoun Stadium. Picture: Ross MacDonald/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 22:37
Owen Macintyre

Glasgow Warriors 15 Leinster 12

Luke McGrath and Cian Kelleher scored first-half tries, but Leinster slipped to a second loss in the Rainbow Cup and fell out of contention to reach the final.

Leo Cullen’s side failed to score in a tetchy second half, and even a bonus point win over Dragons next week won’t be enough.

Matt Fagerson got Warriors up and running with a tenth minute try, while excellent work from Caelan Doris sent Luke McGrath over for the levelling score.

Ireland full back Hugo Keenan had tries ruled out in each half, but Leinster were good value for their 12-7 lead with a brilliant finish from Cian Kelleher 11 minutes from the break giving them the advantage. With Rory O’Loughlin in the sin bin from just before the break, Warriors levelled the game at 12-12 when Adam Hastings offloaded to Kyle Steyn, and Ross Thompson kicked Glasgow into the lead and to the win.

Meanwhile the Bulls scored a last-gasp try to strengthen their grip on top spot in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA with a 31-27 victory over the Stormers. The Bulls are eight points clear at the summit with one game to play, with the Sharks - nine points adrift but with a game in hand - set to visit the Lions on Saturday.

World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen and Herschel Jantjies were forced off injured for the Bulls and Stormers respectivel. South Africa name their squad for the British and Irish Lions series tomorow.

Scorers – Glasgow: tries, M Fagerson, K Steyn; con, R Thompson; pen, R Thompson.

Leinster: tries, L McGrath, C Kelleher; con, R Byrne

GLASGOW WARRIORS: A Hastings; K Steyn, N Grigg, S Johnson, C Forbes; R Thompson, G Horne; A Seiuli, F Brown, E Pieretto; R Harley, S Cummings; R Wilson, R Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: S McDowall for Johnson 24; K McDonald for Harley 47; T Gordon for Fagerson 53; G Turner for Brown 54; T Lambert for Seiuli 58; N Matawalu for Forbes 64; D Rae for Pieretto 70.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; C Kelleher, G Ringrose, R O’Loughlin, J O’Brien; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Bent; R Molony, J Ryan; J Murphy, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Reps: A Porter for Bent 46; P Dooley for E Byrne 55; R Baird for Murphy 56; J Larmour for C Kelleher 65; D Sheehan for R Kelleher 70; S Penny for van der Flier 75.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

