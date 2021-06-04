Michael Bent ending on a high after nine years at Leinster's coalface

Logic rather than any devotion to chronology dictates that we go back to the start when sifting through Michael Bent’s time in Ireland which comes to an end next week when Leinster fulfill the last of their Rainbow Cup duties.

The veteran prop and his family are off back to New Zealand where he has a mind to put his rugby experience to work as a coach with the local club and put a long-held qualification as an electrician and instrumentation tech to good use.

There is also the family farm with its 380 or so cows north of Taranaki on the North Island which he will probably take over long-term after a near-decade long stay in Dublin that began in a manner which still prompts regrets.

Bent was only off the plane less than two weeks when Declan Kidney gave him his Test debut against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in November of 2012. Ireland’s larder was almost empty of beefy tighthead props. Mike Ross was about to turn 33. Something needed doing.

The new arrival was third-generation Irish but the alacrity with which he wore the green, before even appearing for Leinster, rubbed some up the wrong way. So did an innocent but ultimately ill-advised photoshoot with a hurl and sliotar at training.

He did fine in his opening 21-minute cameo but the Ireland career never took off. Another cap was earned against Argentina two weeks later but his stint in international rugby ended three years later with two more runs in World Cup warm-ups.

All four of his appearances came off the bench.

“Yeah, it is certainly frustrating that that start I had always pops up. I’m still grateful for the opportunities to play for Ireland, and I’d certainly like to have a few more caps to my name, but I think about what I know now and things I could have done differently and my whole career could have been different.”

There were a handful of other times when he felt he was in the frame for another call-up but maybe lost out in the flip of a coin. He did feature for the ‘A’s and Emerging Ireland but Bent’s input to his province, with whom he has featured 157 times, has been considerable.

He has never been the first name on the teamsheet. Leinster played 63 European Cup games in his time but Bent only played in 28 of them and with the vast majority coming off the bench. What he has been is one of those rocks on which all good clubs rely upon.

There was a two-year period early on in his time when he reprised the loosehead role he had performed so effectively for Taranaki, but his worth was never more obvious than during those international windows when the Irish boys were away and Leinster needed men.

Ask Bent himself and he’ll point to those very windows as the most satisfying, not just for the extra game time but for the responsibility it placed on his shoulders in upskilling the next generation of props coming through the ranks.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde was another to make note of that this week.

“When you come to the training facility, one of the great things here is driving the legacy and he’s driven his legacy since I’ve been here anyway. The last couple of years he’s been an invaluable help to myself, especially when the international players are away.”

He never thought it would be a gig that would stretch to nine years. The first contract was for two but his thoughts turned long-term as soon as he walked in the door of the training facility and copped the culture that underpinned it all.

Two of his kids were born here and he has siblings whose stays in Ireland will continue when his end and he is lapping up every training session, every hit and scrummaging session before it all comes to an end after next week’s game against the Dragons.

He will leave with memories of the interpro games against Munster especially prominent among his memories, a Champions Cup medal, another from the Challenge Cup in 2013, six PRO14 titles and a place on the domestic league’s latest ‘Dream Team’.

Not a bad way to go out.