Friend insists Connacht still have plenty to play for

Connacht’s slim hopes of reaching the Rainbow Cup final ended in Treviso last weekend but coach Andy Friend says several of his players are in contention for inclusion in the Irish squad to play the USA and Japan this summer and he wants them to enhance their claims this evening.

Ospreys still have an outside chance of making the Rainbow Cup final and that will ensure some edge to the Friday teatime kick-off (6pm) at the Sportsground on an occasion when Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt will make his 100th appearance.