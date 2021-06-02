Hugo Keenan not biting on Lions talk as eventful season winds down

For Leinster the season is all but over. Players and coaches have talked the talk this week but they need something of a miracle and a mathematical anomaly to make the final of the Rainbow Cup now, with two games to play, so motivation will be mined elsewhere.

The weather has helped. Training is 20-plus degrees is rare enough to be embraced rather than cursed and for many there is the hope of worming their way into an Ireland squad for the summer tests, especially with some big names making for South Africa.

Hugo Keenan is one of those in a sort of no-man’s land in that regard in that he is an automatic selection for Andy Farrell’s collective, his outside shot of a place in the British and Irish Lions tour ultimately coming to nothing.

He has no qualms with that, adding his voice to the consensus which met the identities of the back three players chosen and, while still being mentioned as a possible call-up should injuries play a part, he isn’t approaching this next few weeks with that thought in mind.

“I don’t think that should be your motivation really. It’s just a tiny, tiny chance. As I was saying, there are other personal motivators, things going on, pushing for selection in Leinster and Ireland which will keep driving you on.”

Throw the disappointment of that Heineken Champions Cup semi-final loss to La Rochelle into the mix and you might lean towards the view that Keenan’s season is winding down to a somewhat underwhelming finale but that would ignore the bigger picture. Another PRO14 title was bagged, after all, following on from duties with Ireland which saw him add 10 caps to his debut runout against Italy in October and effectively nailing down the No.15 shirt.

“Yeah, I can’t say I was expecting this season,” said the 24-year old. “It’s been so unpredictable. It’s been a mad few months. I’m proud of what I’ve done so far but there’s still so much more to be achieved.”

Meanwhile, Ulster will be without a clutch of players for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup game away to Edinburgh, including four players who tested positive for Covid-19 before the Scarlets game which was duly cancelled.

Another nine players were identified as close contacts and so must self-isolate according to guidelines. Added to that, then, are the usual number of injuries. John Cooney (neck), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Eric O’Sullivan (shoulder), Jacob Stockdale (shoulder), Ethan McIlroy (hip), and Cormac Izuchukwu (knee) are all unavailable to coach Dan McFarland.