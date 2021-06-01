Frontline workers to be among the first fans back at the RDS

Leinster Rugby is to offer some tickets free of charge to frontline workers from St Vincent’s University Hospital for their home game at the RDS against Dragons on Friday week.

The gesture has been made in recognition not just of their efforts over the last 15 months but also the hospital’s support in putting together a test event proposal for the return of fans which was issued to the Irish government in mid-May.

A number of such test events were duly given the green light in the corridors of power last Friday, allowing the first supporters to return to various sporting events under controlled circumstances. Leinster will welcome 1,200 people to the Dragons game, the vast majority of them official members.

The province will request expressions of interest from 2020/21 official members for tickets to the game against the Dragons as of 2pm today. Members will receive details of the lottery by email and the window to apply for the lottery will remain open until 5.pm on Thursday, 3rd June.

Successful members will receive two tickets which must be used by them and another person from within their own household. No transfer is permitted, but there will be no need for antigen testing in advance of attendance.

Members who have been successful in their application will have until midday on Tuesday, 8th June to settle the balance on their account with each ticket costing €15. Tickets and their placement within the RDS Arena will also be allocated by random and there will be no exchange in location once allocated.

Both tickets will be seated together but two metres social distancing will be in place and other measures, such as mask wearing, will also be enforced.

Should any ticket not be paid for by the deadline, the offer will be withdrawn and official members unsuccessful in the first draw will be notified with a lottery system again applied to allocate any remaining tickets.

“Everyone in Leinster Rugby is delighted to play our part in the re-opening of society and look forward to sharing any lessons from the staging of a test event with the Government and various stakeholders,” said a club statement.

Shamrock Rovers will cater for 1,000 spectators at Tallaght Stadium on the same day, June 11th, when they host Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League while Cork City will have 600 punters at Turner’s Cross that same day when they face Cabinteely in the First Division.

Up to 1,000 people will be allowed in to watch racing at the Curragh come the end of June while the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League final and the Lidl National League Division 1 and 2 football finals will also be among the test events to have fans in attendance.