Connacht sign Tonga international Leva Fifita from Grenoble

Tongan international Leva Fifita has signed for Connacht after four years with Grenoble.

The 31-year-old second-row has made 19 international appearances since 2017, most recently starting all four games for Tonga during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

At club level, Fifita has played 65 times for Grenoble and scored eight tries. The club won promotion to the Top 14 in his first season but were relegated back to the Pro D2 the following season.

He previously represented New Zealand side Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup.

The move reunites Fifita with incoming Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal, who served for two years as Grenoble head coach.

“In Leva Fifita we have been able to identify all the attributes we were looking for in a new lock,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“He is a tall, strong athlete who will complement our existing second-rowers, and also brings with him a good deal of experience at club and international level.

“We’re really pleased he has decided to join us and I know he will fit in nicely with the squad.”

Fifita said: “I’m very excited to be joining Connacht Rugby. I know Dewald very well from my time in Grenoble and after chatting to Andy Friend I believe this is the right step to make in my career.

“I’m looking forward to moving to the West of Ireland and play my part in helping the team succeed into the future.”