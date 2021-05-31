Johnny Sexton moves towards Leinster return; Will Connors' season over after knee surgery

Johnny Sexton will take a step towards a full return to contact training this week after seven weeks out due to concussion.

The Leinster and Ireland out-half suffered a head injury in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter last month, with British & Irish Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins stating that concerns over the injury were a factor in his omission from the Lions Tour to South Africa.

A Leinster injury bulletin stated that Sexton "will continue to develop contact in training and will be further assessed through the week".

While Sexton will have to come through that assessment if he is to be considered for Leinster's Rainbow Cup game away to Glasgow Warriors on Friday, the province will be without flanker Will Connors.

The flanker has undergone surgery on his knee and will play no further part for Leinster this season.

He sustained the injury during Ireland training in mid-March after featuring in the Six Nations victory over Scotland. An absence of up to eight weeks was initially anticipated but following the procedure, he will now aim to recover in time for pre-season.

Jamison Gibson-Park, who hasn't featured since the PRO14 final win over Munster due to a hamstring injury sustained in training, will return to training this week and will be assessed over his availability for selection.

Caelan Doris and Jimmy O'Brien came through their returns to action against Ulster unscathed but still on the Leinster injury list are Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee), Adam Byrne (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee), and Max Deegan (knee).