Jerry Flannery says Premiership title will elude Harlequins unless they tighten up

Harlequins defence coach Jerry Flannery admitted the Gallagher Premiership title will be out of reach unless his team stop leaking tries.

The win guaranteed Quins' presence in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs after coming out on top after a roller-coaster afternoon.

They had to battle to the end of a 10-try thriller with touchdowns from captain Stephan Lewies and replacement scrum-half Martin Landajo eventually burying determined opposition.

Even though Lewies had crossed in the 60th minute Quins could not breathe easily as fly-half Marcus Smith, normally a pinpoint kicker, failed with three successive penalty attempts that would taken his side clear.

The bonus point had been secured by half-time but Bath, who trailed 32-18, fought their way back into contention in the third quarter through enterprising tries by Willi Muir and Josh Bayliss and would have scored more but for wasteful finishing.

Bath did finish with a deserved bonus point but it was not the result they want as they aim to salvage Heineken Champions Cup qualification from a poor season.

Flannery accepts that the club will always place the emphasis on attack, but insisted they must be less willing to concede points.

“I’m delighted that we got the result and secured top four, but it was hard work doing it,” former Munster and Ireland hooker Flannery said.

“I can’t say it was overly enjoyable for me and although I’m sure supporters and neutrals loved it, I found it pretty stressful.

“There are areas of the game that we have to sharpen up if we want to push on when we get into the semis.

“I have to accept that Harlequins play rugby a little bit differently to what I’m used to.

“The DNA of the club is to attack and to do things unconventionally. If you look at the skill set of the players and the way Harlequins recruit, that’s generally what they’re looking for.

“The energy and vibe is there. A Harlequins performance isn’t conceding loads of points but it’s playing attacking rugby.

“We made things hard for ourselves but it gives us stuff to work on over the next couple of weeks.”

The result meant that despite a 30-25 win over Wasps, Northampton's play-off hopes ended before kick-off.

Quins will joins leaders Bristol, Sale and Exeter as the top four have all cemented their semi-final spots with over two full rounds to go in the regular season.