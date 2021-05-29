Darren Sweetnam scores twice as La Rochelle bounce back from Champions Cup heartache

After the five-point Twickenham defeat to Toulouse last time out, O'Gara's charges returned their focus to the domestic competition as they bid to win France's Top 14.
Darren Sweetnam during his Top 14 debut with La Rochelle. Picture: TV screen grab

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 18:04
Joel Slattery

Former Munster winger Darren Sweetnam touched down twice as Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle put their Champions Cup heartache behind then as they ran out convincing 51-27 winners over Pau.

Their title bid was done no harm thanks to this bonus point win where they crossed seven times to overtake the European champions at the summit of the table.

Mathieu Tanguy, Gregory Alldritt, Wiann Liebenberg and Tawera Kerr-Barlow all scored to ensure the bonus point was wrapped up by the interval.

In the second period, Alldritt scored again before Sweetnam got two late tries to put the emphasis on the win and ensured La Rochelle's healthy points difference was further boosted.

The win puts La Rochelle top of the table, however, Toulouse can end the weekend in first place should they get a bonus point win over Clermont Auvergne Saturday night.

