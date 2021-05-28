Munster still aiming for silver lining on day of goodbyes at Thomond Park

The trophy is all that matters to Munster as they bid to regain Rainbow Cup momentum against Cardiff Blues tonight (7:35pm).

Tommy O’Donnell, 34, will say farewell to Thomond Park with ambition still burning within as he prepares to retire at the end of the season and helping his province to a first piece of silverware in a decade is what will drive him between now and then.

The idea that winning the Rainbow Cup would be undervalued because of its belated entry into the schedule and Covid-related disruptions is anathema to the 34-year-old.

Victory tonight is essential to maintaining their bid going into the final league round, when Munster will travel to Zebre hoping to be in contention for top spot in the northern table and a place in the June 19 final. Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo was confirmed yesterday as the venue and O’Donnell repeated the viewpoint within his squad that the Rainbow Cup was important to win.

“Yeah, it is. I remember listening on the radio back in 2001/02, Munster were playing in a Celtic Cup. So, cups and trophies evolve the whole time, but a cup or a trophy is still very significant to a club and it’s still very significant to the players who win that cup because there’s a certain amount of blood, sweat and tears that goes into winning it.

“So, it would mean a lot if we can finish this season with a trophy.”

Cardiff are one such club having been handed a lifeline when Munster slipped up at home to Connacht a fortnight ago. Instead of reducing the field of competitors for top spot, Johann van Graan’s men widened the field with two games to play and handed Benetton the driving seat as the only remaining unbeaten side, now four points clear.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes seven changes to the side that lost to Connacht with full-back Mike Haley, centre Rory Scannell, fly-half Joey Carbery, hooker Niall Scannell, tighthead Stephen Archer, lock Fineen Wycherley, and O’Donnell coming in.

CJ Stander will captain Munster from No.8 on his final home appearance before retirement while James Cronin is at loosehead for his last Thomond Park match having not had his contract renewed for 2021-22.

Competition organisers also announced that Stadio di Monigo is permitted to admit a maximum of 1,000 fans for the June 19 final.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, CJ Stander - captain

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, K Knox, G Coombes, P O’Mahony, N McCarthy, J Crowley, J O’Sullivan.

CARDIFF BLUES: H Amos; J Harries, W Halaholo, B Thomas, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; C Domachowski, K Dacey, D Lewis; S Davies, C Hill; J Turnbull - captain, J Botham, J Ratti

Replacements: L Belcher, R Carré, D Arhip, R Thornton, O Robinson, L Williams, H Millard, M Morgan

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)