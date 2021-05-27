Chance for Ireland U20s to lay down Six Nations marker in Leinster 'A' friendly

Richie Murphy along with assistant coaches Colm Tucker and Denis Leamy have named a 32-player squad
Ireland Rugby U20 head coach Richie Murphy. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:48
Joel Slattery

With just three weeks until Ireland U20s Six Nations opener against Scotland, players have a chance to show the coaches what they are made of as Richie Murphy's side face Leinster 'A' in a pre-Championship friendly on Friday lunchtime.

The 2021 U20 Six Nations Championship will be between June 19 and July 13 with all matches taking place in Cardiff to reduce squads travelling during the pandemic.

Ahead of the trip to Wales, Murphy along with assistant coaches Colm Tucker and Denis Leamy have named a 32-player squad to take on the provincial side at Energia Park at 1pm.

Joe McCarthy, who was part of the U20 squad last year, captains the side for the 2021 campaign which kicks off with a clash with Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on June 19.

Head coach Murphy says his troops are "making good progress" as preparations intensify ahead of the Six Nations.

"Friday's game against Leinster 'A' will be an important step for us in our preparations, as we look to implement the hard work on the training pitch into a match situation," he added.

Leinster 'A' are captained by David Hawkshaw and their side includes Ireland-capped Ryan Baird in the pack.

Ireland U20s (squad v Leinster 'A'): Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster), Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears), Jamie Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Ben Carson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Cian Whooley (UCC RFC/Munster), Ben Murphy (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC/Leinster), Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Donnacha Byrne (Sligo RFC/Connacht), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University FC/Connacht), Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC/Munster), Conor Rankin (Malone RFC/Ulster), Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster), Cathal Forde (Corinthian RFC/Connacht), Hubert Gilvarry (Sligo RFC/Connacht), Aaron Leahy (Garryowen RFC/Munster), James Humphreys (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Conor McKee (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), George Saunderson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen RFC/Munster), Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster), Oscar Egan (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Liam Bishop (Nottingham RFC).

