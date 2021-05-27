Stander will lead out Munster for the final time at Thomond

CJ Stander will captain Munster on his final appearance at Thomond Park on Friday night with Tommy O’Donnell and James Cronin also handed their final home starts against Cardiff Blues in the province’s penultimate Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup pool game.

With the PRO14 on Thursday announcing the North v South Rainbow Cup final will be played in Treviso and Munster facing a final northern pool game away, also in Italy at Parma-based Zebre, Friday’s visit of Cardiff Blues will mark the last home game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Back-rowers Stander and O’Donnell are retiring at the end of the season while loosehead prop Cronin’s contract has not been renewed for 2021-22 and all three Ireland internationals are being given a final run at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes seven changes to the side that lost at home to Connacht last time out a fortnight ago with full-back Mike Haley, centre Rory Scannell, fly-half Joey Carbery, hooker Niall Scannell, tighthead Stephen Archer, lock Fineen Wycherley and blindside flanker O’Donnell all coming into the starting XV following the 24-20 loss.

Captain Stander starts at No.8, joining O’Donnell and openside Jack O’Donoghue in the back row, while Wycherley forms the second row with Jean Kleyn.

In the backline, Craig Casey continues at scrum-half in the absence of short-term injured Conor Murray and partners Carbery while in midfield Rory Scannell will combine with Damian de Allende, who moves to outside centre.

Haley starts at full-back in a back three with wingers Andrew Conway and Shane Daly.

With six forwards named on the bench, scrum-half Nick McCarthy could also make his final Munster appearance at home before his switch back to Leinster this summer while academy fly-half Jack Crowley is named following his return from an Ireland 7s debut.

Gavin Coombes returns from illness and is named among the replacements, potentially providing lock cover with fellow back-rowers Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Sullivan also on the bench.

Munster’s aim will be to return to the top of the table and make the final against the top South African franchise and Munster now know the destination for the decider.

Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo will stage the June 19 final with organisers saying a maximum of 1,000 fans should be admitted under current Italian regulations.

The PRO14 said the venue was the clear choice in Italy as an existing Guinness PRO14 stadium that has tried and tested Covid-19 protocols and infrastructures in place.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, CJ Stander - captain.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, K Knox, G Coombes, P O’Mahony, N McCarthy, J Crowley, J O’Sullivan.

CARDIFF BLUES: H Amos; J Harries, W Halaholo, B Thomas, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; C Domachowski, K Dacey, D Lewis; S Davies, C Hill; J Turnbull - captain, J Botham, J Ratti

Replacements: L Belcher, R Carré, D Arhip, R Thornton, O Robinson, L Williams, H Millard, M Morgan.