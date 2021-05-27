How Anthony Foley built Tommy O’Donnell the foundation for a pro career

Anthony Foley’s death and the emotional match that followed his funeral provided Tommy O’Donnell with an almost immediate answer when asked for a moment from his long Munster career that he would never forget.

Yet it was Foley’s influence on the Ireland flanker as a player that, while not as instantly recollected, had just as much impact on O’Donnell as he looked back on the career that will end in retirement in a few short weeks.

As the Tipperary man explained in an Irish Examiner interview a fortnight ago, he will leave the stage with a one-year contract extension from Munster left on the table. But also an acceptance of the march of time that at a week past his 34th birthday has left him with an understanding of the lack of game time he has been afforded this season.

It is a mindset that allows O’Donnell to reflect with satisfaction on a career fulfilled since a debut in 2007, one that brought 186 Munster appearances ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup home game against Cardiff Blues and 13 Test caps with Ireland that saw him play a part in two Six Nations-winning campaigns, in 2014 and 2015.

It also enables the back-rower to assess the impact former captain and No.8-turned-coach Foley had on shaping his game.

“Anthony, yeah, it’s not until you look back on it (you see) how influential he was,” O’Donnell said. “So when I drew the line under my career and started to reflect back on all the coaches who helped you out and all the years you had within Munster Rugby, they probably blended into each other while you were playing, until you actually take a moment to go back and you separate out the seasons and separate out where you got better.

“But Anthony as a Munster man was hugely important because he was always rooting for the Munster player. He always saw the talent and his biggest thing was ‘why can’t they see it, why can’t they see how good they can be?’

“When you look back now, he was always helping me after training, pulling me aside to do that extra little bit of carrying, that extra bit of contact work. When he was in the assistant role he made more time to do that and that’s where it actually paid the biggest dividends for me. It was in those years as an assistant, that’s when I actually made the breakthrough into becoming a starter for Munster.

“He was also watching my games that year when I was outside of the starting XV for Munster, when I was playing the AIL games for UL Bohs and playing well for UL Bohs, he was the one watching those games and then fighting your corner as well in the coaches’ meetings for you to get gametime. So he was hugely important in that 2012 year for me getting into the team, getting me a run of games.”

Joe Schmidt, who handed O’Donnell all 13 of his Test appearances and might have capped him more but for a couple of well-documented injuries, gave the Munster blindside flanker the skills to prepare well for games and process the detail that would help him make in-game decisions at speed and arrive at rucks more quickly. Foley gave him the foundation to establish himself as a professional and then as an international.

“Axel, his main thing, he was constantly backing me. He knew I could tackle, he knew I was good at the ruck and was just constantly backing me to get the ball in my hand and to express myself and to express myself as a ball carrier.

“I think that’s where he was really encouraging me to be good at. He knew I was good at tackling and that I was well capable of defending, clearing out rucks and doing the dirty work. He just wanted me to get on the ball and express myself, my abilities as a ball carrier. That’s where he continually helped me to get better.”

When Foley died suddenly in October 2016, O’Donnell was as impacted as any of that squad that had grown up with the No.8 as a hero, then team-mate, then coach and friend. Playing Glasgow Warriors in Europe at Thomond Park the day after his funeral was an unforgettable experience, he said.

“Just the raw emotion that was there that week and that day. I think you could have put any team in the world against us that day and we would have got through.

“There was a lot of emotion leading up to it, there was a big Shannon vibe there, ‘There Is An Isle’ was playing, the way the game went, a red card just didn’t faze us and we kept going. That probably stands out as a huge moment just because of the emotion and the performance of the week, really.”

Whether or not this Friday at Thomond Park proves to be his final outing in the red jersey remains to be seen but O’Donnell is happy to go out on his own terms and as a one-club man.

“I think it’s something special. There are plenty of guys who have gone on and played for other clubs and had incredible careers. But having grown up watching Munster and played for them, it’s special.

“I had offers in different contract negotiations over the years to change clubs and ply my trade somewhere else but I think there has always been a call to stay with Munster and to try and prove myself on my home field and that I could mix it with Munster for as long as I did.”