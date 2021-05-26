Graham Rowntree: Rainbow Cup clash with Cardiff ‘do or die’ for Munster

Suddenly, Munster’s Rainbow Cup clash at home to Cardiff Blues carries huge significance as the province aims to get their bid for silverware back on track at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Defeat last time out in round three at home to derby rivals Connacht has thrown a serious spanner in the works of engineering that long-awaited first trophy since 2011.

Having beaten both Leinster and Ulster in the opening rounds, victory for Andy Friend’s men in Limerick was a major jolt to the best-laid plans of the Munster management, and forwards coach Graham Rowntree yesterday reiterated the commitment to doing everything within their powers to regather momentum in the quest for first place that will deliver a place in the final against the eventual table-toppers in the South African conference.

A victory over Connacht would have put Munster in the driving seat for the title decider but now they find themselves dragged back into a scrap, four points adrift of unbeaten Benetton, level on points with Ospreys and Glasgow, and only a point ahead of Leinster, Connacht, and Friday’s visitors Cardiff with two to play.

Rowntree had dismissed the notion Munster would need other results to go their way to secure top spot, that other results did not matter, but when questioned further on that statement he replied: “I said from the outset that we want to win this tournament, we took it very seriously.

“When I say other results don’t matter, that’s in terms of what can happen at the end of the tournament. All we can figure out is how we are going to play and our performance.

“But no, we want to win this. We said that right from the outset. I think our selections have reflected that as well, and certainly our performances up until the disappointment, and that last third of the game against Connacht in particular. But we are taking it very seriously.”

The former England and Lions assistant coach acknowledged the game against Cardiff now possessed a do-or-die element to it with the Welsh side also harbouring hopes of a final appearance.

“Of course, that’s been mentioned. It’s been mentioned and certainly drives us on. That’s it, literally, it’s a knockout game. We’ve played against them twice this year, they’re a good team. Dai (Young) has made a change there going in (as director of rugby).

“They’re a physical team, good defensively, good in the breakdown, massive attacking threat as well, a running 10 and running nine threat. We’ll have our hands full, which is exactly what we need.

“We’re ready for it. We’ve certainly trained with this in mind and our preparation has gone really well.”

Head coach Johann van Graan will, however, be without Ireland and Lions scrum-half Conor Murray (leg) and centre Chris Farrell (groin) as well as lock Thomas Ahern (knee) and prop Roman Salanoa (knee), though back-rower Gavin Coombes is available again, having withdrawn from the Connacht match due to illness.