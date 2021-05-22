O'Gara: 'I'm damn proud of them but there's no point in being second best' 

It was not to be for Ronan O’Gara and his La Rochelle team in their Heineken Champions Cup final debut but the head coach who will next season take over from Jono Gibbes as the main man at the French club can be proud of his players and confident in the knowledge that the Maritimes look set for an extended period at Europe’s top table.

That said, Toulouse have been crowned champions for a record fifth time.

How did they do it and did they deserve it?

You have to say Toulouse are worthy champions of Europe, adding a fifth star after an 11-year wait. It was not a vintage performance in a game in front of 10,000 spectators at Twickenham that began in rain and ended in sunshine and it took a good 30 minutes to take advantage of the sending off of La Rochelle centre Levani Botia on 28 minutes.

Juan Cruz Mallia had been signed as a medical joker halfway through the season and only made his Champions Cup debut with a minute off the bench in the semi-final win over Bordeaux but he made the difference on 59 minutes, taking an inside pass from Selevasio Tolofua to run in the opening try of the game. Romain Ntamack had kept pace with his goal-kicking in a penalty duel with La Rochelle’s Ihaia West but Mallia’s try broke the game open from 12-12 with Ntamack’s conversion opening a seven-point lead.

And though O’Gara’s side stayed in the fight to the bitter end and almost capitalised on a helter-skelter endgame from Toulouse, they will rue West’s three missed kicks, two penalties and one conversion, all of which struck the uprights, just as their head coach endured a similar afternoon with Munster in the 2000 final defeat to Northampton at the same stadium.

“There were a few moments,” O’Gara told Virgin Media Sport's Shane Horgan, “we could have gone 15-9 (with a successful West penalty that hit a post), that plus three would have been a big boost with 14 men. There’s a load of other little things, it’s not as if we didn’t threaten so damn right I’m proud of them, of course I am, we’ve come a long way but there’s no point being second best.”

So the Botia red card changed everything for La Rochelle?

There was no disputing Luke Pearce’s decision to make the Fijian centre the first player to be sent off in a Champions Cup final. Botia had initially been penalised and yellow-carded for tackling Maxime Medard before the Toulouse full-back had advanced 10 metres from a quick tap penalty but on the advice of TMO Tom Foley, the English referee was shown a high hit, led with the shoulder, making contact with Medard’s head and yellow became red.

RED MIST: Referee Luke Pearce shows Levani Botia of La Rochelle a red card after first showing him a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Significantly, it was the decision to name Botia in his starting XV that O’Gara had more issues with. On Tuesday, Botia was an injury doubt with the head coach later suggesting that he would not be considered when answering an Irish Examiner question put to him in the pre-match press conference about what he’d learned as a coach about getting big-match preparation right.

“For me, the players have to be fit,” O’Gara said on Tuesday. “I remember for myself playing, if you’re carrying an injury you’ll get eaten up in a final. It’s too hard because you’re coming up against guys who are fit and chomping at the bit so I think you need to be physically and mentally fit. Carrying injuries is no place to go into a final, you’re going to penalise your team, penalise your bench and it could come back badly to bite you.”

Unfortunately for O’Gara that was exactly what happened and in that post-match television interview, the Corkman said: “Even though you’d admire what we did with 14 men I ask myself, with Botia, who got sent off, he hadn’t trained, you know, and just timing off a little bit, it plays on my mind big time.”

Where next for La Rochelle?

The old saying in sport is that you have to lose one first in order to eventually get over the finishing line in first place and it is clear from La Rochelle’s performance in first reaching the final with a semi-final victory over four-time champions and then their resilience in pushing Toulouse right to the wire in Saturday’s final that this is just the end of the beginning for O’Gara and his Maritimes.

This was La Rochelle’s first trip to the Champions Cup semi-finals let alone the decider and there’s still a maiden French Top 14 title to aim for with Toulouse their chief rivals heading into the final stages of the league campaign. And this is still early days for the O’Gara project at Stade Marcel Deflandre as he prepares not just for the 2020-21 endgame but the next three years as La Rochelle’s main man.

Transforming the culture was an important first step in that regard and on Saturday night he said: “What we’ve worked on is the people, I think the playing bit will come afterwards.

“You could see the character (in the team), it would have been easy to fold but we were the boys chomping at the bit at the end.”

He reflected on the possible penalties that could have gone La Rochelle’s way in a crazy final few moments as Toulouse desperately clung onto their lead and added: “But it’s not sour grapes. We weren’t accurate enough for the first 40, (so) take our medicine, but with the dark clouds there’s a lot of promise. Very proud.”

O’Gara praised the commitment of his players and said: “We’ve backed the squad all year, we’ll continue to do that. Obviously, Botia will get a harsh suspension now and he’ll be out but as I said before the game, there’s tomorrow. We’re bitterly disappointed. You get a shot for 80 minutes, we weren’t good enough but I’ll sleep tonight knowing that the boys emptied the tank for us.

“There are huge plusses. We’ve got a great Top 14 campaign but Europe is special, there’s no doubt about it. I love the competition, even today it was fantastic to be a part of it but you wanted to have that killer instinct. There were a lot of positives. With 14 men it’s good but it wasn’t good enough to win and it’s just a bit sad now.”

But hats off to Toulouse, champions of Europe once more…

And a fitting reward for one of their fiercest warriors, 38-year-old Jerome Kaino, the No.8 and former All Black who can add a Champions Cup winner’s medal to the World Cups he won in 2011 and 2015.

Kaino will call it quits at the end of the season and having won the Top 14 with Toulouse in 2019 as the storied club re-emerged from the doldrums with a young, exciting and fundamentally home-grown team, a European title is a great way for the back-row legend to sign off.

FIFTH STAR: Toulouse celebrates as 2021 Heineken Champions Cup winners.

“This was my last chance to challenge for the European Cup,” Kaino said in his post-match press conference. “I’m very proud of the team and the club in the way we prepared and the way we have challenged this season.

“We were very, very close the last couple of seasons getting to the semi-finals but it was a very good feeling this year. We were very tight, we won a (Round of 16) game away in Munster, a (quarter-final) away in Clermont and I think it brought us closer together to play our game and I’m very proud of them.”

It’s all starting to look very rosy for French rugby, isn’t it?

Toulouse lifted the Champions Cup after overcoming their French rivals the night after Montpellier, coached by Philippe Saint-Andre, edged home past Leicester Tigers to claim the Challenge Cup and with a mega-money domestic television rights deal to keep luring the top overseas players to France adding to a flourishing youth and academy system in all the Top 14 clubs, it appears that the likes of Leinster and the Irish provinces as well as the English challenge led by Exeter Chiefs will have to up their game another level or two to compete with and then overcome what is now the serious threat of a French stranglehold on this competition.

And with an emphasis on homegrown players producing Test rugby’s most exciting half-back pairing in Toulouse duo Antoine Dupont, the club captain and this year’s winner of the Anthony Foley trophy for the European player of the year, and fly-half Romain Ntamack, what price on Fabien Gatlhie’s national side going all the way on home soil in 2023 and lifting the World Cup for France? Watch out world.