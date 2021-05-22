Heartbreak for Ronan O'Gara as La Rochelle defeated by Toulouse in Champions Cup final

Heineken Champions Cup final

La Rochelle 17

Toulouse 22

Ronan O’Gara’s bid to guide La Rochelle to a maiden European title came up agonisingly short at Twickenham on Saturday as Toulouse won the Heineken Champions Cup final and claimed a record-breaking fifth star.

La Rochelle had been up against it for much of the game after their powerhouse centre Levani Botia had been sent off on 28 minutes for a high hit on Maxime Medard but head coach O’Gara’s men made Toulouse fight every inch of the way.

A try from Juan Cruz Mallia on 59 minutes broke the stranglehold with Romain Ntamack’s goal-kicking giving Toulouse the upper hand but a late try from La Rochelle scrum-half Tawera Kerr Barlow made for a nervous final few minutes.

La Rochelle had dominated the early stages in terms of possession and territory but found themselves level on the scoreboard as Toulouse fly-half Ntamack and Ihaia West traded a couple of penalties each, La Rochelle’s 10 having struck another off an upright. Yet O’Gara’s side were hurled onto the back foot on 28 minutes when influential centre Botia was sent off for a high hit on full-back Maxime Medard.

Referee Luke Pearce had initially awarded a yellow card for Botia’s early tackle within 10 metres of Medard’s quick tap penalty but on the advice of TMO Tom Foley the decision was reviewed and the English official had little choice but to upgrade yellow to red, Botia having led with his shoulder into the head of the Toulouse veteran.

Yet La Rochelle would finish the opening half with a 12-9 lead and on a level playing field with Toulouse flanker Rynhard Elstadt issued with a yellow card on 32 minutes for cynical ruck play as Uini Atonio charged towards the tryline.

West slotted the resultant close-range penalty, with Ntamack responding in kind from long range five minutes later only for the New Zealander to edge his side in front on the stroke of half-time after Joe Tekori was penalised for playing the ball on the ground in a ruck.

It marked the end of an attritional opening 40 minutes marred by 13 penalties between the two sides that at one point prompted Pearce to ask the captains for a better game.

The second half marked a shift in intent from Toulouse who started to exploit the spaces left by an undermanned La Rochelle.

West had missed a 43rd-minute penalty when Toulouse struck from a ruck inside their own half, Peatro Bouvaka charging out of a ruck and passing to Antoine Dupont whose crossfield kick into the right corner from La Rochelle’s 10-metre line was collected by the previously quiet Cheslin Kolbe with plenty of room and time to manoeuvre. Not enough to score, though, the South African World Cup-winning wing found the corner but a last-ditch tackle from Geoffrey Doumayrou was enough to send Kolbe’s boot into touch and La Rochelle escaped. Ntamack did score with a penalty soon after to level the tie at 12-all but the game was opening up.

Toulouse had another score ruled out when there was no compelling evidence for the TMO that Rory Arnold had touched down over the line but the four-time champions finally closed in on a fifth star on 59 minutes, Ntamack finding replacement Selevasio Tolofua with a long pass out wide, the back-rower passing inside for centre Juan Cruz Mallia to score the opening try of the game in his first Champions Cup start.

The Argentine had made a one-minute tournament debut off the bench in the semi-final and having started instead of the injured Zack Holmes, Mallia made the most of his opportunity, and Ntamack, who had cracked open the stretched La Rochelle defence, added the conversion to open up a seven-point Toulouse lead at 19-12 heading into the final quarter.

An Ntamack penalty on 70 minutes stretched that lead to 10 points but then Toulouse lost their momentum, over-eagerness in the defensive line sending them offside and handing La Rochelle a penalty, kicked to the corner, and the opportunity to get their famed driving maul rumbling. That it did, La Rochelle’s pack getting to the Toulouse line from where Tawera Kerr Barlow dived over the line. If only his half-back partner West could have converted the try, the Kiwi remarkably hitting an upright for the third time in the game. It left Toulouse with a five-point lead and an uncomfortable six minutes to hold on.

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds (A Retière, 51-61 - HIA), G Doumayrou, L Botia, R Rhule; I West, T Kerr-Barlow; D Priso (R Wardi, h-t), P Bourgarit (F Bosch, 60), U Atonio (A Joly, 64); R Sazy - captain, W Skelton; G Alldritt, K Gourdon (P Boudehent, 60; T Lavault, 62), V Vito (W Liebenberg, 54).

Red card: Botia 28

Replacement not used: J Plisson

TOULOUSE: M Medard (T Ramos, 28-38 - HIA); C Kolbe, J C Mallia, P Akhi, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille (C Castets, 70), P Mauvaka (G Marchand, 70), C Faumuina (D Ainu’u, 64); Rory Arnold (T Flament, 70), Richie Arnold (J Tekori, 9); R Elstadt, F Cros, J Kaino (S Tolofua, 54).

Yellow card: Elstadt 32-42

Replacement not used: B Germain.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).