Ronan O’Gara has made just one change from the side which overcame Leinster so impressively in the semi-final
Team news: Levani Botia boost for La Rochelle's Champions Cup final bid

La Rochelle's Levani Botia comes up against Ryan Baird of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 12:46
Simon Lewis

La Rochelle received a boost ahead of their maiden Heineken Champions Cup final against Toulouse at Twickenham on Saturday when Ronan O’Gara’s side were able to name powerhouse centre Levani Botia in their starting line-up.

Botia had been an injury doubt at the start of the week with head coach O’Gara declaring on Tuesday that the Fijian midfielder nicknamed “Demolition Man” was touch and go to make the team.

“It’s not decided,” O’Gara said. “It’s only Tuesday, the match is Saturday. There are still some important days. He’s a very important player for this club. He’s a player who has a lot of humility who is important for the group but if he isn’t available it’s not the end of the world.”

La Rochelle, though, do have Botia as they try to lift European club rugby’s biggest prize in this all-French final against the four-time champions and he will start alongside Geoffrey Doumayrou in midfield in an exciting backline that features Brice Dulin at full-back and their South African wings Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule behind a New Zealand half-back pairing of Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West.

O’Gara and director of rugby Jono Gibbes have made just one change from the side which overcame Leinster so impressively in a 32-23 semi-final win on home soil on May 2, switching loosehead props from that day as Dany Priso comes off the bench to start with Reda Wardi dropping to the replacements. 

It means La Rochelle have all their big guns available with Priso joined in the front row by hooker Pierre Bougarit and Uini Atonio, Will Skelton partnering captain Romain Sazy in the second row, and a back row of Gregory Alldritt, Kevin Gourdon, and Jerome Kaino.

Toulouse, chasing a record fifth European title and their first in 10 years, will be without influential hooker and captain Julien Marchand, suspended for a high tackle made against Bordeaux-Begles in the semi-final but also have a stacked line-up with Peato Mauvaka starting in his stead alongside props Cyril Baille and Charlie Faumuina. 

Arnold twins Rory and Richie start in the second row with a back row of Rynhardt Elstadt, Francois Cros, and Jerome Kaino.

The captaincy is passed to scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who once again partners Romain Ntamack in the half-backs, the fly-half bidding to follow in father Emile’s footsteps 25 years after he won the inaugural Heineken Cup.

They anchor an experienced backline with Maxime Medard at full-back, Cheslin Kolbe and Mathieu Lebel, a try-scorer in the Round of 16 victory over Munster at Thomond Park, on the wings, and a midfield of Pita Akhi and Juan Cruz Mallia.

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, G Doumayrou, L Botia, R Rhule; I West, T Kerr-Barlow; D Priso, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy - captain, W Skelton; G Alldritt, K Gourdon, V Vito.

Replacements: F Bosch, R Wardi, A Joly, T Lavault, W Liebenberg, P Boudehent, A Retière, J Plisson.

TOULOUSE: M Medard; C Kolbe, J C Mallia, P Akhi, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, P Mauvaka, C Faumuina; Richie Arnold, Rory Arnold; R Elstadt, F Cros, J Kaino.

Replacements: G Marchand, C Castets, D Ainu’u, J Tekori, T Flament, S Tolofua, B Germain. T Ramos.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

