Cheslin Kolbe more nervous for Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle than World Cup final

He may have scored a try for the Springboks in a World Cup final but Toulouse winger Cheslin Kolbe has admitted he is feeling more nerves ahead of this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final than he did before South Africa’s big day in Japan 18 months ago.

Toulouse have the chance to end a 10-year wait for a record-breaking fifth European title when they face French Top 14 title rivals La Rochelle at Twickenham this weekend and rugby superstar Kolbe believes there is more pressure on him and his club in the build-up to the Champions Cup showpiece than there was in the Springbok camp in Yokohama as they prepared to face England for the Webb Ellis Cup.

“Funnily enough, I actually spoke to my wife last night and said, ‘for some reason, the final coming up this weekend just feels much more nerve-wracking than the final I played in the World Cup’,” Kolbe said on Wednesday.

“I’m not too sure what the reason is for that. I know it’s two great teams in France coming up against each other and, yeah, I think the nerves, the butterflies, are really starting to show.

“But I think that’s a good sign as well.

“I just need to make sure that I, obviously, prepare well throughout the week, before we leave for England, and then, hopefully, I can calm down the nerves through the preparation we put in.”

When pressed to explain his feelings, Kolbe, 27, said Toulouse’s great history in the competition as its first winners in 1996 and three subsequent titles in 2003, 2005, and 2010 had a part to play in the pre-match nerves.

“I think it’s probably the long wait, Toulouse not getting the fifth title for 10 years. And I think there is a bit of… not pressure, but expectations, I think, from the public, from the club.

“And obviously, a bit of pressure on us as players to, hopefully, try and create history by getting that fifth star onto the jersey. But I think, yeah, I’d definitely say that’s going to be our main focus. I think we just need to focus on the processes in the game.

“But I definitely do think that the 10-year wait for the fifth star, and then, obviously, the bit of pressure that we have, as players, trying to make history as well, that does play a bit of a role.

“I think, for us, we have an opportunity to make history with this phenomenal group, so looking forward to that.”

Kolbe will be hoping success on Saturday can serve as a springboard into the next three months with Toulouse going for the Top 14 title and South Africa set to host the British and Irish Lions tour in July and August as the world-champion Springboks play their first Test series since Siya Kolisi lifted the World Cup in Japan.

“It’s definitely massive,” Kolbe said of the mounting excitement for the Lions’ arrival in South Africa.

“The group that Warren Gatland has put together for the British and Irish Lions, I think it’s an all-round fantastic team upfront. Backline players have got in with big boys that have the ability to carry up, and guys on the wing that are willing to run all over the field.

“So, it’s definitely going to be a great opportunity, whenever the Springbok group does get announced, to participate in that. And then, yeah, I think build-ups to finals and just leading up into the British and Irish Lions, there’s definitely a lot of excitement for me, to be honest, playing in a final, only being here for four years at Toulouse, and then hopefully being part of the British and Irish Lions tour that’s coming to South Africa will definitely be a highlight in my career, and something that I’d definitely love to be a part of.

“But first things first, we’ve got a final this weekend and that’s where all my focus and energy will be invested.”