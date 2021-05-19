Murrayfield to welcome 16,500 fans for Lions clash with Japan

It is likely to be the only occasion when the Lions play in front of fans
Murrayfield to welcome 16,500 fans for Lions clash with Japan

A small crowd will watch the Lions v Japan at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 11:05
Duncan Bech

A crowd of 16,500 will watch the British and Irish Lions’ match against Japan at BT Murrayfield on June 26.

The prelude to the summer tour to South Africa will take place with social distancing measures restricting the number able to attend the 67,144-capacity home of Scottish rugby.

It is likely to be the only occasion when the Lions play in front of fans, with SA Rugby planning for all eight fixtures, including the Test series against the world champions, to take place behind closed doors.

“It will be brilliant to see a passionate crowd back at Murrayfield for what promises to be a superb game of rugby before we embark on the tour to South Africa,” Lions managing director Ben Calveley said.

“I’m sure it will give the entire touring party an enormous boost to play this fixture in front of Lions fans.

“We are very grateful to the Scottish Government for its commitment and support to ensure this fixture would be seen by a live audience.”

The Murrayfield clash is set to be the only 2021 Lions game attended by fans (David Davies/PA)

It will be the first time fans have been allowed into Murrayfield for an international match since Scotland’s 28-17 victory over France in March last year.

With the size of the crowd smaller than the number of tickets sold, a number of refunds will be issued by May 28, with Government advice deciding who is able to attend the historic showdown with the 2019 World Cup hosts.

It has yet to be decided whether the match will be given Test status, resulting in caps being awarded.

More in this section

Gloucester v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 'That’s why I adore rugby': Ronan O’Gara preparing La Rochelle to perform on the biggest day
Ronan O'Gara and Jono Gibbes arrive for the match 2/5/2021 Ronan O’Gara will lead Ireland one day, predicts Philippe Saint-Andre
Munster v Scarlets - Guinness PRO14 Round 13 James Cronin to leave Munster as Van Graan rues 'current environment'
lions#british and irish lionsplace: ukplace: scotland
RUGBYU-EUR-CUP-LYON-TREVISO

Reports: Kieran Crowley is the new head coach of Italy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up