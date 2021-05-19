Reports: Kieran Crowley is the new head coach of Italy

Former All Black World Cup winner Kieran Crowley will become the new Italy head coach, replacing Franco Smith, according to reports.
Crowley's role is set to be confirmed by the Azzuri later today.
Smith will take over a new role as head of high performance in Italy.
It had been announced that former Canada coach Crowley, who was part of the New Zealand squad that won the 1987 World Cup, would leave his current role at Benetton at the end of this season.
Italy will not play any tests in the international summer window after the summer to New Zealand was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.