Lions roar as Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw ensure Leinster win over Ulster

New Lion Jack Conan crossed for the key score as Leinster came from behind to notch their second win in the Rainbow Cup at the RDS in a good contest
Leinster's Tadhg Furlong is tackled by Nick Timoney of Ulster at the RDS Arena. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 22:13
John Fallon

Leinster 21 Ulster 17 

New Lion Jack Conan crossed for the key score as Leinster came from behind to notch their second win in the Rainbow Cup at the RDS in a good contest.

Ulster eventually made their early possession count and they hit the front after 19 minutes after they turned over a Leinster scrum. Quick hands from scrum-half Dave Shanahan and Billy Burns and a superb long pass from Stuart McCloskey to Jacob Stockdale helped send winger Robert Baloucoune away down the right to score.

Burns added the difficult conversion but Leinster bounced back, built the phases, and got back on level terms in six minutes. They opted for their now tap penalty routine in front of the posts and while the initial surges were repelled, Cian Healy squeezed over for his 27th Leinster try, with Garry Ringrose converting.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson was incensed when the match officials opted not to censure his fellow Lion Robbie Henshaw for a high tackle on Baloucoune after he had made a captain’s call. Henshaw returned before the break after undergoing a HIA.

Burns edged Ulster 10-7 in front through Burns after 52 minutes when James Ryan didn’t roll away but Leinster, with Caelan Doris working hard in his first game since January, bit back and after Conan’s try, Henshaw made the game safe when he got over after 62 minutes, with Ringrose’s touchline conversion making it 21-10.

Craig Gilroy pulled back a consolation try in the final minute.

Scorers — Leinster: tries, C Healy, J Conan, R Henshaw; cons, G Ringrose (3). Ulster: tries, R Baloucoune, C Gilroy; cons, B Burns, I Madigan; pen, Burns.

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; R Baird, J Ryan; J Murphy, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R O’Loughlin for Henshaw HIA 32-40 mins; T O’Brien for Kearney 32; O’Loughlin for J O’Brien 41; R Kelleher for Cronin 49; J Conan for van der Flier 49; M Milne for Healy 52; M Bent for Furlong 65; D Toner for Baird 67;

Ulster: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; S Carter, I Henderson; M Rea, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Lyttle for Stockdale 41 mins; A O’Connor for Carter 52; I Madigan for Burns 64; N Doak for Shanahan 64; C Reid for O’Sullivan 64; B Roberts for Herring 64; T O’Toole for Moore 65; G Jones for Reidy 72.

Ref: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

