Tadhg Furlong happy to go back to negotiating table with IRFU in 12 months’ time

“Yeah, look, I suppose the one-year deal probably suited me best for a number of reasons really. I would say is I’m very happy where I am playing rugby. I’m very happy in Leinster. I’m very happy in Ireland.
- Tadhg Furlong is an official Vodafone Ambassador for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. Vodafone, along with its suite of Lions ambassadors, will be using the power of connectivity to bring fans closer to the tour than ever before. Download the official Lions app, powered by Vodafone to start your experience now.