No timeline for RG Snyman return despite successful surgery

Johann van Graan says that RG Snyman has made a successful recovery from minor surgery last week but he doesn’t know whether his first match back will be for Munster or the Springboks.

The World Cup winning lock has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury on his debut against Leinster last August and his recovery suffered a set-back when he had to undergo a procedure last week on an unrelated knee issue.

The 26-year old has now begun his rehab but Van Graan said today that while it was successful, an exact timeline on when he is back in match action remains undecided.

“The operation went well. He’s in good spirits, he’s been with our medical team. There is no specific timeline yet and whether he returns for us first or whether he returns for the Springboks.

“But I think the most important thing to note is that the operation went very well and he has started his rehab with our medical team,” said Van Graan.

Munster will be bidding to make it three wins in a row in the Rainbow Cup when they entertain Connacht this Friday with at least two further games in the competition set to follow.

Munster reported no further injuries following the impressive 38-10 win over Ulster, with Van Graan saying that promising lock Thomas Ahern still has a bit to go before he returns from a knee injury. The 21-year old from Waterford has made two starts and four appearances of the bench in his breakthrough season but Van Graan doesn’t want to rush him back.

“He’s struggling a bit with that knee. He’s taking part in some parts of rugby but he’s not 100% clear to return to play. Obviously he’s somebody we have a huge amount of belief in for the future so as soon as he’s there and returns to full training we will give him some game-time in this Rainbow Cup.

“He’s a young guy with a big future ahead of him. I can’t speak highly enough of him but we have to make sure he is 100% ready before we pick him,” added Van Graan.

Meanwhile, Ulster have announced that Marcus Rea suffered a concussion against Munster Rugby and will now follow the graduated return-to-play protocols. The province added that John Cooney and Kieran Treadwell remain unavailable for selection.